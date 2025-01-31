Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312
Dricus du Plessis doesn't understand what Alex Pereira is doing in Sean Strickland's corner again.
Strickland enlisted the help of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Pereira the first time he fought du Plessis at UFC 297, the American losing his title by split decision a little more than a year ago. At UFC 312 next weekend, Strickland has the chance to reclaim his title in a rematch, with former foe "Poatan" there between rounds.
DDP's Response To Team Strickland
With there being an obvious language barrier between Strickland and the Portuguese-speaking Pereira, du Plessis was taken aback by the news.
"[Pereira] was in the corner in the first fight, too. I mean, he don't even speak the same language," du Plessis said in a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. "It doesn't really make a much of a difference whether he's in the corner, can't even understand his own coach. He's also American. How's he gonna understand Alex Pereira?"
When asked how Strickland's corner situation works, du Plessis replied with "it doesn't..."
Alex Pereira has trained with Sean Strickland numerous times in the sparring room after knocking out the former champion at UFC 276 in 2022, but "Poatan" isn't one to give Strickland corner advice, leaving that part to head coach Eric Nicksick on fight night.
