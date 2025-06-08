Merab Dvalishvili avoids UFC 316 disaster as railing collapse flattens camera crew
UFC 316's main event walkout was almost cut short by a crowd malfunction.
Following a dominant win by Kayla Harrison in the co-main event, topped off by the return of Amanda Nunes, the New Jersey crowd was practically rabid for their main event.
Bantamweight title challenger Sean O'Malley made to the Octagon showered in cheers, but the champion, Dvalishvili, was almost caught in a UFC disaster all while the fans jeered his walkout.
Amanda Nunes storms cage at UFC 316 to confirm comeback fight
Merab Dvalishvili almost caught in crush as fans break through the stands at UFC 316
As 'The Machine' exited the fan stands to make his walk to the Octagon, the barriers broke, blindsiding the UFC camera crew and almost catching Dvalishvili in their wake.
The video is embedded below, courtesy of Verdict MMA on X.
Thankfully, nobody appeared to be hurt, and Dvalishvili continued the walkout as normal. The broadcast team, comprised of Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier, quickly glossed over the incident, as did the auxiliary cameras which panned away.
The incident is reminiscent of the UFC 289 stand collapse during Mike Mallott's walkout in Vancouver. That was another incident where had it happened seconds earlier it could have spelled disaster for those making the walkout.
Fans can expect a statement from UFC officials during the UFC 316 post-fight presser, where they should address the crowd-fall incident during Dvalishvili's walkout. With any luck, nobody has been harmed.
