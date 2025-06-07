Sean O'Malley's biggest concerns coming into UFC 316
Of all the fights Sean O'Malley could have taken after losing his belt to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, an immediate rematch is one of the riskiest.
While guaranteeing an opportunity at reclaiming the belt, 'Suga' runs the risk of locking himself out of the title picture with a devastating loss.
This time around, O'Malley should be coming into this fight in real fighting shape. Dvalishvili admitted he gave O'Malley more time to prepare, but there are still some major concerns for the American striker.
5 bold predictions for UFC 316 you might believe
Grappling isn't the issue; Merab's chain-wrestling is O'Malley's biggest adversary in this fight
O'Malley can grapple, it's a highly underrated facet of his game. 'Suga' has competed in Quintet and submitted submission specialists like Takanori Gomi as early as 2019. Six years on, we can assume O'Malley has a well-rounded MMA grappling game.
He did well enough to counter Dvalishvili's initial attempts in their first fight, but 'The Machine' does what many fighters are allergic to doing: creating a chain takedown. Dvalishvili isn't afraid to turn a double leg into a single, or a trip.
This is exactly what O'Malley suffered with in the first fight, and it's why Dvalishvili wears down on his opponents as the rounds accumulate. Muscles fatigue, and the more Dvalishvili holds O'Malley down, the fewer opportunities he'll have on his feet as a result.
0-2 in back-to-back title fights is a terrible position to be in for O'Malley
O'Malley has gambled big-time on this immediate rematch. Instead of taking his chances with a warm-up fight in the interim, he's opted to risk everything with another crack at the champ.
Back-to-back losses to Dvalishvili will almost eradicate O'Malley from the title picture, and he'll need to knock back multiple top contenders to throw his name back in the ring. This means fighting guys like Umar Nurmagomedov, Cory Sandhagen, and perhaps Patchy Mix.
Is there a world in which O'Malley puts together a win streak with those names involved? We don't know, but narratives like this, and tonight's UFC 316 is why we love the sport.
