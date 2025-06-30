Ilia Topuria shuts down talks of fighting UFC's most exciting veteran
The world is Ilia Topuria's oyster with another dominant finish in the UFC Octagon.
'El Matador' talked the talk and walked the walk, knocking out Charles Oliveira in the first round to secure his two-division championship in the lightweight division.
Lightweight has long been one of the most, if not the most talented men's division, with a plethora of top talent champing at the bit for a shot at the new champ. Least of all is No. 3-ranked contender Justin Gaethje, who recently threatened retirement if his title demands weren't met.
Ilia Topuria knocks back idea of defending lightweight belt against Justin Gaethje
Gaethje is undoubtedly one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. Since debuting in 2017, 'The Highlight' has earned himself fourteen performance bonuses and two UFC title shots. He's fruitless in those two attempts, but being 3-1 in his last four outings, he believes he could be next for Topuria.
This was until Paddy Pimblett usurped Gaethje at UFC 317, stepping into the ring to cut a promo with the new champ. Thankfully, Topuria acknowledged Gaethje afterward.
"Fighting against Justin Gaethje, I don't think that's gonna be something exciting for the fans," Topuria told ESPN MMA. "We need new blood for the division. We need new faces that come hungrier than the guys we are used to seeing in the past."
Adding insult to, well, insult, UFC CEO Dana White shrugged off Gaethje's retirement threats as 'wacky,' and called his bluff on retiring.
It's back to the drawing board for Gaethje...
