Ilia Topuria gets surprise callout from fellow UFC knockout artist
There’s no shortage of fighters that want a crack at Ilia Topuria following his title-winning performance at UFC 317.
Already established as a major UFC star after he claimed the promotion’s featherweight belt from Alexander Volkanovski and defended it against Max Holloway, Topuria elected to vacate the 145 lbs. belt in order to pursue further glory in the lightweight division.
Matched up with former lightweight king Charles Oliveira in a vacant title bout that headlined UFC 317, Topuria extended his undefeated record when he brutally knocked out “Do Bronx” just under halfway through the fight’s opening round.
Mauricio Ruffy Calls Out Ilia Topuria
Topuria was quick to get on the microphone and call out #1 lightweight contender (and UFC 317 backup fighter) Arman Tsarukyan following his win, but that quickly gave way to an in-cage faceoff with Paddy Pimblett that Dana White apparently didn’t sign off on.
Former interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje is also a potential option for Topuria’s first lightweight title defense, and while it almost certainly won’t be his next fight “El Matador” has also received a surprise callout from rising lightweight star Mauricio Ruffy.
“Enjoy this moment very well, Topuria … I will definitely put you to sleep !!”
"One Shot" Scored KO Of The Year Contender In March
A member of Brazil’s “Fighting Nerds” team that has taken the UFC by storm in the last year or so, Ruffy earned a contract with the promotion after scoring a finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.
The 29-year-old made an immediate statement in his promotional debut when he stopped Jamie Mullarkey in the first round at UFC 301 before he went the distance with James Llontop in a short-notice fight at UFC 309, and earlier this year “One Shot” scored one of the best knockouts of 2025 when he floored longtime UFC veteran King Green with a spinning wheel kick.
The highlight-reel win extended Ruffy’s current winning streak to seven, and while the Brazilian hasn’t cracked the UFC’s lightweight Top 15 as of yet he’s likely due for a meeting with ranked opposition the next time that he enters the Octagon.
On paper, a fight between two devastating lightweight knockout artists certainly sounds like a fan-pleasing matchup, but for now Ruffy will have to continue working his way towards a title shot while fans eagerly wait and see who Topuria will defend his new title against first.
