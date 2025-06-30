Ilia Topuria joins Conor McGregor on elite list of UFC fighters
Ilia Topuria is among a top crop of fighters following his knockout win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.
'El Matador' folded Oliveira in the first round to secure his second UFC title. Formerly the defending featherweight champion, Topuria moved up and vacated the title to challenge for Islam Makhachev's vacant lightweight throne.
Now a two-division champion, Topuria is second only to Conor McGregor on an elite list of fighters.
Ilia Topuria moves in as second-youngest UFC two-division champ
Following UFC 317, Topuria is the second-youngest fighter in UFC history to achieve titles in two divisions. Coming in at number one is McGregor, who was 28 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title. Topuria is also 28, but roughly a month younger than 'The Notorious.'
Lagging behind these two is BJ Penn. If we want to be extra pedantic, Topuria is the youngest two-division champion with a title defense to his name. Topuria knocked out Max Holloway at UFC 308 to defend his featherweight title. McGregor never defended a belt in the UFC.
The only difference would be McGregor owning two belts at the same time, but this reflects more on the landscape of the UFC more than the fighters. As of 2025, champions have been encouraged to leave their titles behind if they want to pursue double-champ status.
Topuria is also the only fighter to win belts in two divisions with an undefeated record. He'd be the only fighter in UFC history to become a three-division champion if he plans on moving up to welterweight.
More MMA Knockout News
• Alexandre Pantoja demands respect from controversial UFC rankings
• Dana White scolds former 'BMF' champion about UFC retirement talks: 'Pretty wacky'
• 'Weight lifted' ... Payton Talbott reacts to essential UFC 317 victory
• Dustin Poirier's UFC retirement promo will make you want to run through a wall
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.