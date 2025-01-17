MMA Knockout

Dana White Reveals Former Bantamweight Champ Sean O’Malley Will Attend UFC 311

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley is far from done when it comes to earning a second crack at championship gold.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley (18-2 MMA) will have his eyes glued to the UFC 311 bantamweight co-headliner between newly minted bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA) and unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) for good reason.

O'Malley To Attend UFC 311 In Los Angeles

O'Malley is four months removed from losing his title to Dvalishvili and is seeking another shot at recapturing what was once his. In doing so, UFC CEO Dana White told The Jim Rome Show on Wednesday about O'Malley's soon-to-be appearance in Inglewood, Calif., come fight night.

"I think he’s gonna be watching [Merab vs Umar] closely and could possibly fight the winner," White said.

This is significant news for the bantamweight division if it were to come true. For one, it already has a heated backstory about how O'Malley's coaches baited Dvalishvili into listening to the then-champion's instructions to throw him off. It didn't happen.

Dvalishvili's eventual win sparked a new era in a division that has seen much parity over the years. This could obviously be a good or bad thing, as title changes happen rather rapidly in MMA.

O'Malley prefers a rematch as well, and said recently he anticipates the fight moving at a much different pace.

"Ideally, Merab beats Umar and I get the rematch,” O’Malley said. “But if Umar wins, it’ll be Umar. That’s what I want next is a title fight."

Although no specific dates were disclosed, O'Malley said he wants the rematch sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully mid-next year. So the winner of that one. That fight’s coming up very, very soon.”

Although fans may be opposed to it, the UFC wouldn't be. O'Malley is a draw, as he headlined two of the promotion's biggest events last year in UFC 299 and UFC 306 (Noche UFC).

There is no telling what he can't do next, as he became the first fighter in Dana White's Contender Series history to win a title, followed shortly thereafter by former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

