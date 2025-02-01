UFC prospect bests Dagestani standout in Saudi Arabia and calls out Umar Nurmagomedov
It's not Vinicius Oliveira vs. the world, it's Oliveira vs. the Nurmagomedovs.
A top prospect in the UFC bantamweight division - Oliveira made that very clear with a decision effort over Said Nurmagomedov, his third-straight victory since signing to the promotion off Dana White's Contender Series.
Oliveira Improves To 3-0 In UFC
Oliveira handled Nurmagomedov after he came out very hot in the first round, unloading a diverse arsenal of attacks from spinning back kicks to spinning backfists. Oliveira snagged a couple of takedowns in the opening round, bouncing back in Round 2 with more offense on the feet.
Outlanding Nurmagomedov in the second frame, "Lok Dog" nearly submitted Nurmagomedov with a d'arce choke attempt but wasn't able to get it. Oliveira hammered away at Nurmagomedov with punches on the ground and then later in a stand-up affair. Oliveira outmaneuvered Nurmagomedov for the rest of the fight, bagging two rounds out of three for a decision victory.
Following the win, Oliveira would challenge the division's latest title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov, the formerly undefeated cousin of Khabib. Umar isn't related to Said, the Dagestani fighters sharing a common name. But the goal remains the same for Oliveira; he wants to beat them all.
Official Result: Vinicius Oliveira defeats Said Nurmagomedov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
