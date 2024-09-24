MMA Knockout

Michael Chandler's Daring Guarantee After Losing Conor McGregor Fight

Michael Chandler has made a strong guarantee ahead of his UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira.

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Michael Chandler (before his bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Michael Chandler (before his bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Michael Chandler has made quite the claim ahead of his UFC return.

Chandler hasn't competed since November 2022. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion was waiting on a fight with top MMA star Conor McGregor. The two were expected to collide back in June, but the "Notorious" one suffered an injury.

As it turns out, Chandler vs. McGregor will not be happening, at least not in 2024. That's because Chandler will have a rematch with Charles Oliveira inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16th.

Ahead of the fight, Chandler has set some lofty expectations.

Michael Chandler Promises New Version of Himself at UFC 309

Michael Chandler took to social media to post a video addressing his supporters. He vowed to put forth an effort that mixes the Chandler of old with something unique.

"Oh man, it took me 16 years to have an epiphany. It took me 16 years and a year and a half off the sport, a year and a half outside of competition to realize something, and it's a huge epiphany. November 16th, you guys are gonna see something completely different," Chandler said. "Still gonna be typical Chandler fashion, edge of your seat, nonstop action, nonstop speed, ferocity, violence, pressure. All your typical Chandler fight-type stuff, but this one's gonna be different. This one means so much more than you guys will ever know."

When Chandler steps inside the Octagon this November, he'll be looking for a measure of revenge. Back in May 2021, Chandler fell short in his bid for UFC gold, suffering a second-round TKO loss to "do Bronx."

