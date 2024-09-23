UFC 307: Top Contender Officially Withdraws from Salt Lake City Card
Movsar Evloev wasn't able to find a dance partner for UFC 307.
UFC 307 Loses Massive Fight as Former Champion Bows Out Due to Injury
Upon his return to the Octagon, the #6 UFC Featherweight contender was originally scheduled to face a former champion in Aljamain Sterling on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City, but Evloev's biggest fight to date would fall through just a few weeks out with Sterling suffering an injury during training camp.
Evloev Wanted To Remain On UFC 307, The Harsh Reality
Ready for war, Russia's Evloev (18-0) had wanted to stay on the card, apparently willing to fight anybody the UFC put in front of him, just as he did last year against UFC debutant and now top contender Diego Lopes last year with 3 days notice at UFC 288.
"I see Aljamain announced on his YouTube channel that he is out of the fight," Evloev wrote on 'X'. "I’ve been training for 4 months and would like to stay on this card and fight anybody, I’m not sure if the UFC can find someone to fight me but I worked really hard for this fight.
Unfortunately for Evloev, nobody took him up on his short notice offer as MMA Mania's Alex Behunin reports the undefeated fighter is officially off UFC 307 and is back home in Russia. This marks Evloev's tenth fight cancellation since joining the UFC.
Who Could Have Stepped In On Short Notice?
There were only a few names on the roster that were mildly interested in fighting the top-ranked Evloev without the support of a training camp, two of which were Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.
"Lord" Silva (14-2) is just three fights into his UFC career but has made a big splash with knockouts over featherweights Westin Wilson and Charles Jourdain and a short-notice win over Drew Dober at UFC Denver earlier this year at lightweight.
Having missed the 145lb limit for his fight against Jourdain and UFC 307 coming up next week, Silva had wanted to fight Evloev but at a later date, preferably UFC 309 on Nov. 16 in New York City.
The #13-ranked Mitchell (16-2), who has been booked against Evloev on multiple occasions, also asked for more time to prepare for Evloev, telling The Schmo he's more than willing to fight the Russian if he moves past Aljamain Sterling altogether.
The former champ Sterling has said he'd like to push the Movsar Evloev fight to a later date - potentially in December.
Breaking Down the Best UFC Fights This Weekend
Read More UFC & MMA News
•Potential Title Eliminator Fight Added to Jon Jones UFC Event
• Anthony Joshua Makes Bold Promise Following KO Loss to Daniel Dubois
• Mike Tyson Gives Honest Opinion on Canelo vs. Terence Crawford
• Ex-UFC Champ Booked for 100th UFC APEX Event
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.