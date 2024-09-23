MMA Knockout

MMA Fighter Calls His Shot & Floors Opponent with One-Punch KO

This fighter took a bow in the cage after scoring a highlight-reel knockout.

Drew Beaupre

(Fury FC)

One fighter at Fury FC 96 called his shot before shattering his opponent’s undefeated record with a brutal one-punch knockout.

Tony Toro Scores Highlight-Reel Knockout

One of the top regional promotions in the United States, Fury FC’s second September event saw the Texas-based promotion head to Imagen Venues in Houston for a Fury FC 96 card headlined by a flyweight title bout.

Dana White Signs Undefeated 6'7" Knockout Machine to UFC

The event also featured a featherweight tilt between Tony Toro and Juan Alvarez on the main card, which saw Toro enter the night looking to build off a stoppage-win in April while Alvarez was attempting to extend his unbeaten record in his promotional debut.

A Fury FC veteran, Toro connected with a big knee in the second round and walked Alvarez down towards the fence before he pointed with his right hand and then floored “Wild” with a perfect left hook.

Toro quickly realized that no follow-up strikes were necessary after his opponent hit the mat, which allowed the fighter to calmly walk away and take a bow as the crowd went wild for his one-punch knockout.

Toro is now 4-1 as a pro after handing Alvarez his first loss, and later in the night during the Fury FC 96 main event Luis Gurule found considerably more success than his formerly-undefeated counterpart when he submitted Jacob Silva in the fourth round to win the Fury FC flyweight belt and bring his own pro record to 9-0.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

