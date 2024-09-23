MMA Fighter Calls His Shot & Floors Opponent with One-Punch KO
One fighter at Fury FC 96 called his shot before shattering his opponent’s undefeated record with a brutal one-punch knockout.
Tony Toro Scores Highlight-Reel Knockout
One of the top regional promotions in the United States, Fury FC’s second September event saw the Texas-based promotion head to Imagen Venues in Houston for a Fury FC 96 card headlined by a flyweight title bout.
The event also featured a featherweight tilt between Tony Toro and Juan Alvarez on the main card, which saw Toro enter the night looking to build off a stoppage-win in April while Alvarez was attempting to extend his unbeaten record in his promotional debut.
A Fury FC veteran, Toro connected with a big knee in the second round and walked Alvarez down towards the fence before he pointed with his right hand and then floored “Wild” with a perfect left hook.
Toro quickly realized that no follow-up strikes were necessary after his opponent hit the mat, which allowed the fighter to calmly walk away and take a bow as the crowd went wild for his one-punch knockout.
Toro is now 4-1 as a pro after handing Alvarez his first loss, and later in the night during the Fury FC 96 main event Luis Gurule found considerably more success than his formerly-undefeated counterpart when he submitted Jacob Silva in the fourth round to win the Fury FC flyweight belt and bring his own pro record to 9-0.
