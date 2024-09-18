MMA Knockout

Dana White Signs Undefeated 6'7" Knockout Machine to UFC

Dana White's latest addition to the UFC's heavyweight roster is Tallison Teixeira.

Tallison 'Xicao' Teixeira earned himself a UFC contract from Dana White after scoring a stunning knockout on Dana White's Contender Series on September 17.

6'7", 24-year-old Teixeira came up against fellow Brazilian finisher Arthur Lopes in the penultimate fight of the night. After some back-and-forth action, Lopes pressured Teixeira against the cage side. Teixeira created distance with a solid knee to the midsection and followed up with a perfect right hand that flatlined Lopes.

With the victory, Teixeira improved to 7-0-0, with seven first round finishes.

It's safe to say White was impressed with the finish and awarded him a UFC contract in the post-fight scrum. Teixeira will be a welcome addition to the waning heavyweight roster, and the second physical phenom added this year after Robelis Despaigne in March.

