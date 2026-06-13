MMA Fighter Celebrates in Deadpool Mask After Sensational 9-Second Knockout

With no UFC event scheduled for Saturday, Eternal MMA helped to kick the weekend off with one of the best knockouts of the year.

Most of the attention of the combat sports world this week is squarely centered on Washington D.C., where “UFC Freedom 250” is set to go down on the South Lawn of The White House tomorrow night.

The UFC’s decision to break from its regular schedule and hold an event on Sunday largely cleared Saturday for PFL Africa: Nigeria to take center stage, but Australia’s Eternal MMA 107 also went down on Saturday morning for MMA fans in the United States.

Jesse Swain Scores 9-Second Walk-Off Knockout at Eternal MMA 107

Taking place at Geelong Arena in Geelong, Victoria, Australia, Eternal MMA 107 was topped by a lightweight matchup between former Eternal MMA Featherweight Champion Justin Van Heerden and Emre Han Hekimoglu.

The 13-fight card began with some amateur bouts during the prelims before moving onto the professional bouts for the main card. There was plenty of Australian talent in action, including in the featherweight co-main event between Jett Fisher and Jesse Swain.

Following a lengthy amateur career that saw him compile a 9-2 record, Fisher turned pro in late 2024 and dropped his debut before winning back-to-back fights the following year. He closed out 2025 with a submission loss to Eternal MMA 107 headliner Hekimoglu, but he returned to the win column in March with an 18-second finish at Eternal MMA 104.

Fisher was likely riding high heading into Eternal MMA 107 following that quick win, but he found himself on the wrong end of an even more stunning highlight when Swain dropped him with a head kick just nine seconds into their featherweight contest (h/t to the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

Fisher was immediately knocked stiff as the kick connected cleanly with his head. The referee was sprinting in to end things even before the Australian hit the canvas, although by that time Swain was already running off to put on a Deadpool mask and celebrate his walk-off knockout.

“Pyscho” won his first four fights but closed out his own amateur career with a submission loss in 2023. He collected two first-round finishes in just over two minutes of combined fight time to kick off his pro career in 2023 before dropping a decision to Eternal MMA 107 headliner Van Heerden, and he’s now improved to 3-1 with all three of those wins coming via early knockout.