Why is UFC White House on a Sunday Instead of Saturday?

Fans that don't watch every single UFC card but know that fights usually take place on Saturday nights may find themselves a bit confused this weekend.

After months of buildup and no shortage of controversy, “UFC Freedom 250” is finally slated to go down on the South Lawn of The White House with a seven-fight card that includes a pair of title fights at the top of the bill.

The early weigh-ins are set to go ahead this morning. Provided that everything goes smoothly, the stage will be set for event that, for a number of reasons, has grown into far more than just a typical sporting spectacle.

Why is UFC White House on a Sunday?

In the promotion’s modern era, the UFC rarely ever takes a week off, and combat sports fans have come to expect that Saturday nights will feature a UFC card that typically offers anywhere from 10 to 14 fights.

Ilia Topuria (left) and Dana White look on during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It’s been quite a while since the last time the UFC elected to hold an event on a Sunday, and much of the promotion around “UFC Freedom 250” has asserted that the event serves as a sort of kickoff point for the celebration of the 250th birthday of The United States. The country's actual birthday will of course be several weeks from now on July 4, which does fall on Saturday this year but won't feature a UFC card.

While this Sunday (June 14) is Flag Day, it’s also conveniently President Donald Trump’s birthday. UFC CEO Dana White’s support of and friendship with Trump are well-documented, and both men have spearheaded the efforts to make sure that a UFC event at The White House could become a reality.

UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The President’s involvement in the event (and his birthday celebration) included a recent teaser that he might want to keep the Octagon and accompanying event rigging as a permanent fixture on the South Lawn following the conclusion of the event. He also reportedly requested that UFC heavyweight star Derrick Lewis be added after White initially only announced a six-fight card, which did feature two title fights but fell well short of Trump’s original promise that "UFC Freedom 250" would include championship bouts all the way through.

Alex Pereira (left) and Ciryl Gane shake hands after facing-off during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A lawsuit filed at the start of fight week that aimed to shut the event down appears to have fizzled out, but significant concerns do remain about if the weather might derail the outdoor event. It will be interesting to see how the weather and/or the fact that there are only seven scheduled fights influence the pacing of the card, and also what else may be planned as part of the President’s largely self-designed birthday celebration in between bouts.