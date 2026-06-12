Daniel Cormier Claims Massive Payday for Alex Pereira on UFC White House Card

Daniel Cormier’s recent claim about how much Alex Pereira is making to fight at the UFC White House card is sure to turn some heads.

Scheduled to take place this Sunday on the South Lawn of The White House, the event dubbed “UFC Freedom 250” will feature a total of seven fights and see Pereira attempt to make UFC history when he makes his heavyweight debut in the night's co-main event.

With UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall sidelined due to the eye injuries he sustained during his UFC 321 title defense against Ciryl Gane, “Poatan” and Gane are now set to meet for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Daniel Cormier Claims Alex Pereira Set for Massive UFC White House Payday

A win at “UFC Freedom 250” would make Pereira the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in three different divisions, as he previously held the promotion’s middleweight belt and also defended the light heavyweight strap on three occasions before winning it for the second time in his rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Speaking to Pereira and his coach Plinio Cruz just a few days before the event, Cormier claimed that the Brazilian is set to earn an impressive sum for what will be his 13th fight in the UFC.

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts before the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“He’s the only one fighting at The White House making $10 million,” Cormier said while trying to set up a FIFA World Cup bet with Pereira (h/t Championship Rounds). “He’s the only fighting at The White House making 10 million…Make sure you pay attention to our bet. When we started this, the first time I tried to bet him on Brazil, he wanted only $2,500. But it’s all those contracts now, he wants to bet $20,000.”

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Shortly after UFC CEO Dana White announced the original six-fight card for “UFC Freedom 250”,

Pereira revealed to Ariel Helwani that he had inked a new eight-fight deal with the UFC while preparing for his long-teased move up to the heavyweight division.

What Will Ilia Topuria Make for UFC White House Main Event Fight?

If Cormier’s claim is to be believed, it raises the question of how well undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria will be compensated for headlining the White House card with a title unification bout against Justin Gaethje.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A perfect 17-0 in his professional MMA career, Topuria also joined the short list of fighters to win UFC titles in two different weight classes when he knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight belt his last time out at UFC 317. That win came after he also knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the featherweight belt and successfully defended it against another future UFC Hall of Famer in Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

White has already stated that winning a third belt on Sunday (though it is an interim one) would make Pereira the undisputed GOAT of the UFC, although Topuria has suggested he’d also like to pursue triple-champ glory and move up to welterweight to face Islam Makhachev if he gets his hand raised on Sunday night.