MMA Fighter Faceplants Opponent for One of the Scariest Knockouts of the Year

One young MMA fighter may have produced the year’s best knockout in just his second professional fight.

Combat sports fans, and MMA fans in particular, have a busy slate of events on tap for this weekend. The UFC Vegas 118 card headlined by former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim is being looked at by some as simply the last UFC card to get through before next Sunday’s “UFC Freedom 250”, but the weekend’s MMA schedule also features some strong cards from the likes of Ares FC, Oktagon, RIZIN, and many more.

Taking place before the majority of those scheduled events feature on Friday and Saturday, EFC 134 also went down on Thursday at the WSB EFC Arena in Sandton, South Africa.

Veja Hinda Face Plants Bheki Ngcobo With Brutal EFC Knockout

Headlined by a women’s flyweight title bout that saw former EFC double-champ Amanda Lino successfully defend her belt by defeating Juliet Chukwu, the prelims for EFC 134 also featured a bantamweight contest between Namibia’s Veja Hinda and South Africa’s Bheki Ngcobo.

Owner of an impressive 9-2 amateur career that included winning the African IMMAF featherweight tournament in 2022, Hinda took a unanimous decision over Ash Zola in his professional debut at EFC 126 last August. Ngcobo went 1-3 as an amateur before turning pro in 2022, initially going 3-1 to kick

off a pro MMA career that’s been spent entirely with EFC.

That 3-1 run was followed by a four-fight skid that saw Ngcobo lose via submission three times and via strikes once. Unfortunately for the South African, that streak of stoppage-losses now stands at five fights after Ngcobo was brutally stopped by Hinda during the opening round at EFC 134.

After getting himself off the fence with a couple of wild punches that failed to connect, Ngcobo attempted to counter a leg kick and once again was unable to land cleanly on his opponent. Hinda responded by getting Ngcobo to bite on feint before he uncorked a perfect 1-2 combination that knocked “Dog Danger” stiff before he slowly fell forward to the canvas.

The brutal knockout was made all the more impressive by the fact that Hinda showed no intention of jumping in to land any follow-up strikes, as he simply stepped back and lowered his hands to his sides as Ngcobo faceplanted and the referee sprinted in to call an end to things.