Ilia Topuria Will Push UFC for Historic Triple-Champ Bid With Win at UFC White House

Ilia Topuria has his sights firmly set on another bit of UFC history after he faces Justin Gaethje in the main event of “UFC Freedom 250”.

Scheduled to take place on The South Lawn of The White House on June 14, “UFC Freedom 250” features seven total fights and two title bouts. Before Topuria meets Gaethje in a lightweight title unification fight to close out the night, former two-division titleholder Alex Pereira squares off with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt in the card's co-main event.

A win for Pereira in his heavyweight debut would make “Poatan” the first fighter to hold UFC belts in three different divisions, but Topuria apparently has similar aspirations if he’s able to extend his undefeated record against Gaethje on June 14.

Ilia Topuria Eyes Triple-Champ Glory After UFC White House Fight

Speaking to Megan Olivi, Topuria was asked if a move to the welterweight division and long-awaited superfight with Islam Makhachev are still of interest to him at this stage.

“I want to connect the third belt,” Topuria answered (h/t MMA Junkie). "Everyone knows that. After this fight, if the UFC wants to give me the opportunity to move up to the welterweight division and fight against the current champion, Islam Makhachev, I’ll be very happy. Why not? If you don’t take risks, there is no champagne.”

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rumored to have been a potential option to headline the White House card, a matchup between Topuria and Makhachev has been at the top of many MMA fans’ wish lists dating back to their respective reigns with the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles.

Islam Makhachev Will Reportedly Headline UFC 330 in August

Another impressive win for Topuria on June 14 could set the stage for the UFC to finally book the Makhachev fight, and during the last month or so fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of who the latter star will face for his first welterweight title defense.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Following three successful title defenses as the UFC lightweight champion, Makhachev vacated his belt ahead of a move to 170 lbs. at UFC 322. The 34-year-old put on a dominant performance to unseat Jack Della Maddalena, who came into their matchup on an 18-fight win streak that included a perfect 8-0 record to start his UFC career.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

There’s no shortage of potential title challengers in the welterweight division, and the current expectation is that Makhachev will defend his new belt for the first time at UFC 330 in Philadelphia, PA on August 15.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts with Carlos Prates (blue gloves) after the fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The two most likely candidates to challenge for the welterweight belt at that event seem to be Michael Morales and Ian Machado Garry, who was mentioned by Makhachev during a recent interview when he was asked about his next fight.