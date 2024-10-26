Khamzat Chimaev Runs Through Robert Whittaker at UFC 308
The co-main event of UFC 308 saw Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev square off to decide which man will challenge for the middleweight title next.
Chimaev Stuns Whittaker With Nasty Submission
The two men were originally scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night event in June before Chimaev withdrew just before the card, which set the stage for Whittaker to knock out short-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov in under two minutes.
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Results & Highlights
That result gave Whittaker back-to-back victories after he also defeated Paulo Costa in February, but the former champion still found himself as the underdog heading into his rebooked matchup with Chimaev in Abu Dhabi.
"Borz" entered the night looking to add another former champion to his record after he defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, and Chimaev opened the fight aggressively on the feet before he quickly brought things to the mat.
Whittaker nearly scrambled back up on several occasions but was unable to escape, and when Chimaev locked up a rear naked choke it forced a quick tap from "The Reaper" due to an apparent injury to his jaw.
15-0! Shara Magomedov Secures Double-Spinning KO at UFC 308
Chimaev may now be in pole position to challenge UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis next, and in the previous fight on the UFC 308 main card Magomed Ankalaev also called for a matchup with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira after taking a unanimous decision over Aleksandar Rakić.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.