Muhammad Mokaev Confirms Next Move After Undefeated UFC Run
Unbeaten flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has officially found a new home following his surprising exit from the UFC.
Mokaev Confirms Return To BRAVE CF
Arguably the most highly-touted prospect in the history of MMA, Mokaev compiled a perfect 23-0 record as an amateur fighter before making his professional debut just over four years ago in August of 2020.
A 5-0 pro record was enough for the UFC to come calling, and it looked like “The Punisher” had put himself in the conversation for a flyweight title shot following seven wins in the promotion before UFC CEO Dana White shockingly revealed they had decided not to re-sign Mokaev after his win over Manel Kape at UFC 304.
Speculation regarding where Mokaev might end up was put on the back burner after the 24-year-old was recently involved in a serious car crash in Dagestan, but at last weekend’s BRAVE CF 86 event in Burgas, Bulgaria, the broadcast announced the unbeaten fighter was returning to the promotion where he’d previously collected four of his pro wins.
Several days after the BRAVE broadcast broke the news, Mokaev confirmed that he’s returning to the Bahrain-based promotion where he picked up the majority of his pro experience before making the jump to the UFC in 2022.
There was immediate speculation following Mokaev’s UFC exit that the PFL might want to swoop in and sign the unbeaten fighter, but some fans were quick to point out that the PFL currently doesn’t feature a flyweight division before President Ray Sefo confirmed the promotion wasn’t interested in adding him to the roster.
A few big wins in BRAVE would surely open up opportunities in other organizations for the 24-year-old, and it will undoubtedly remain an open question if Mokaev could potentially return to the UFC at some point considering he scored wins over Top 10-ranked flyweights Alex Perez and Manel Kape in his two most recent outings.
