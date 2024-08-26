Dana White's Contender Series Live Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 3)
Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday, as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 3.
Dana White's Contender Series 2024 Week 3: Preview, Breakdown & Betting Odds
Flyweights will open the evening when Jack Duffy and Nick Piccininni square off in a matchup between undefeated fighters, followed by a bantamweight tilt between the also-unbeaten Malcolm Wellmaker and Caged Steel Bantamweight Champion Adam Bramhald.
Things move to the middleweight division next for a fight featuring Matthieu Duclos and Marco Tulio, who is currently the biggest favorite on the card after he failed to earn a UFC contract last year with a unanimous decision win over Yousri Belgaroui.
Featherweight Bogdan Grad will also get his second DWCS opportunity after being knocked out by Tom Nolan when he meets Michael Aswell, and the final bout of the night will see Shlemenko FC veteran Andrey Pulyaev take on Liam Anderson.
Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 2)
All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights once the action starts.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 3 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Middleweight: Andrey Pulyaev vs. Liam Anderson
• Featherweight: Michael Aswell vs. Bogdan Grad
• Middleweight: Marco Tulio vs. Matthieu Duclos
• Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Adam Bramhald
• Flyweight: Jack Duffy vs. Nick Piccininni
