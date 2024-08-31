MMA Fighter Resets His Broken Nose in the Gnarliest Way
Bumps, bruises, lacerations and broken noses are just inconveniences to MMA fighters, especially for Mauricio Queiroz at LFA 191 on August 30.
Queiroz, a 4-5 MMA fighter from Brazil, came up against his 6'5" heavyweight countryman Guilherme Pat in one of the night's prelim fights. It was a relatively competitive fight, but the momentum changed late in round two when Pat nailed Queiroz with an elbow that completely flattened his nose.
The elbow was one of the most impressive moments of the fight, but what happened next left the broadcast in awe. Queiroz took a break from the action mid-fight to reach up and click his nose back into place with his hand.
Exclusive: Liam Harrison Promises "Ridiculous Fight" in Return at ONE 168
Queiroz lost the fight by TKO in the third round after showing poor body language when the referee instructed him to defend himself.
Despite the loss, he went viral on X and the official LFA page, earning some brownie points with the promotion for his tenacity. At 27 years old, he still has plenty of opportunities to create more highlights in the cage, hopefully at someone else's expense next time.
