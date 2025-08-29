MMA fighter gets saved by the bell before pulling off a must-see comeback finish
Featherweight MMA fighter Stiven Shehu nearly saw his professional record fall to .500 before scoring an unbelievable comeback win at Hexagone MMA 33.
Many combat sports fans have turned their attention to Dirty Boxing 3 and a Misfits Boxing card featuring Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold and Tony Ferguson’s boxing debut against Salt Papi with no UFC event on the calendar this weekend, but there’s still plenty of regional MMA action scheduled during the final days of August.
Taking place on Friday in Sables d’Olonne, France before a busy Saturday that includes HEX Fight Series 36 and Cage Fury FC 145, Hexagone MMA 33 offered a nine-fight card that featured an absolutely wild featherweight bout between Shehu and Mohamed Aziz Ouertateni.
Stiven Shehu Rallies For Insane Comeback
Both fighters were making their promotional debuts for Hexagone MMA, and the 20-year-old Ouertateni looked like he was about to improve his professional record to 4-0 when he dropped Shehu with a barrage of punches late in the opening round (clip courtesy of @FrenchMma_).
The referee was likely just an unanswered strike or two away from stepping in to end the fight, but the end of the round gave Shehu the chance to return to his corner and regroup from what looked to be an almost-certain finish for Ouertateni.
“The Illyrian” made an impressive recovery after absorbing a considerable amount of punishment, and halfway through the third round Shehu completed an absolutely sensational comeback when he got onto Ouertateni’s back and forced him to tap to a rear naked choke.
The improbable win saw Shehu improve his professional MMA record to 3-1 after a lengthy amateur career where he went 16-5, and the 26-year-old also delivered a memorable post-fight interview for the French crowd after getting his hand raised.
Božidar Trivunović Scores Brutal Knockout In Follow-Up Fight
Shehu’s gutsy performance may have stolen the show at Hexagone 33 in terms of sheer drama, but the card’s next fight also saw Božidar Trivunović secure a brutal highlight when he knocked out Alessandro Capone with a nasty series of hammer fists.
Hexagone MMA 33 closed out with a fight for the promotion’s women’s flyweight title, which saw Talita Soares defend her belt for the second time when she defeated fellow Brazilian Dayane Cardoso via unanimous decision.
