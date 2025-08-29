Ex-UFC stars separated during heated face-off for this weekend's boxing match
Things got a bit heated during the final face-off between former UFC fighters Darren Till and Luke Rockhold ahead of their boxing match in Manchester, England.
The trend of former MMA fighters crossing over into boxing has waned somewhat in recent years, but a matchup between a former UFC title challenger in Till and former UFC Middleweight Champion in Luke Rockhold has drawn considerable attention this week with the UFC on break before next Saturday’s card in Paris.
Set as the headlining attraction for MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, Till and Rockhold had to be separated by event security during their final face-off the day before the fight.
Ex-UFC Champion Luke Rockhold Set For Boxing Debut
Now three years removed from his final fight in the UFC, Rockhold has already tried his hand at bareknuckle boxing but will step into the ring with boxing gloves on for the first time when he meets Till on Saturday.
The 40-year-old had already defended his Strikeforce middleweight belt twice in 2021 before the company was purchased by the UFC, and in his promotional debut he found himself on the wrong end of a highlight-reel knockout from UFC Hall of Famer Vitor Belfort.
Rockhold rebounded with four-straight wins before he handed Chris Weidman his first loss at UFC 194 to claim the promotion's middleweight belt. A massive upset in a rematch with Michael Bisping ended Rockhold’s UFC title reign, and while he did go on to fight Yoel Romero for the division’s interim title at UFC 221 the Strikeforce veteran ended his UFC run with three-straight losses.
Darren Till Is Undefeated Since Leaving UFC
The former UFC champion came up short in his bareknuckle debut against fellow UFC veteran Mike Perry before stopping Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45 last year, while Till already has three exhibition boxing matches under his belt following his own exit from the UFC.
“The Gorilla” carried an undefeated record into a welterweight title shot against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 but was submitted in the second round. After being stopped by Jorge Masvidal in his next outing, Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut before losing to Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and the recently-dethroned Dricus du Plessis.
The 32-year-old is now 3-0 in exhibition boxing matches since mid-2024 but has seen higher-profile matchups with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tommy Fury fall through. Till has a chance to add a significant name to his record this weekend when he meets Rockhold, and the card will also see former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson make his boxing debut against Salt Papi in the co-main event.
