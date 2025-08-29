Ex-UFC stars separated during heated face-off for this weekend's boxing match

FINAL FACE OFF!!! 🔥



🇬🇧 Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold 🇺🇸



🎟️ Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv | August 30 | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/lBjk2q6jZb