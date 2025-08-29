Magomed Ankalaev offers stunning prediction for UFC rematch with Alex Pereira
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev is nearly a month away from making his first defense of his title when he rematches Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 320 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, the same city and venue where he snatched Pereira's title in March at UFC 313.
With fellow former champion Jan Blachowciz nearing another crack at 205-pound gold, the focus shifts to the highly anticipated rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira to get the division rolling again (barring a trilogy, disqualification, or otherwise).
According to Ankalaev himself, anyone rooting for Pereira to exact his revenge will be bitterly disappointed come the Sunday after the dust settles.
Ankalaev Breaks Down Pereira Rematch
"If it's possible, I won't try to take him down because he's expecting it," Ankalaev told Ushatayka (h/t for English subtitles: Championship Rounds on 'X.'). But let him prepare, that's fine. I actually want him to come into this fight 100 percent, so there are no questions about the outcome. "
With Ankalaev's hefty criticism directed at him from the MMA community about Pereira not being at full strength, he expects the rematch to play out exactly as expected when it was examined by experts from a stylistic perspective.
"I don't want to hear talk like last time about him not being ready or something not being done," Ankalaev said. "I want him to be in great shape so that after our fight, he has no excuses."
Ankalaev, unsurprisingly, is confident enough in his abilities that another win against Pereira is all but a guarantee.
"I think the rematch will be much easier than the first fight because statistics always show that fighting me in a rematch is very dangerous," Ankalaev said.
Ankalaev says he's ready for however the fight plays out.
Magomed Ankalaev Sends Difficult Message To Alex Pereira
"I think we'll prove again that it's not a good idea to face me in a rematch," Ankalaev said. "I'll do whatever it takes to dominate. If I need to wrestle, I'll wrestle. If I need to strike, I'll strike. I don’t think we'll have problems anywhere."
Ankalaev has won 21 out of his 23 fights with his lone loss coming in March 2018 to Paul Craig. Since, Ankalaev has won 12 in a row, including his decision win against Pereira.
Should Ankalaev come away victorious, it will likrly prove the first fight wasn't a fluke and that he will hold onto light heavyweight gold for a little bit longer atop a crowded division.
