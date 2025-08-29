Tony Ferguson fights influencer this weekend in boxing debut that could end his career
It's do-or-die for Tony Ferguson this weekend as he fights 'Salt Papi' Nathaniel Bustamante in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing 22.
Former interim lightweight champion 'El Cucuy' ended his UFC career on an eight-fight losing streak, marking one of the biggest falls from grace in promotional history. At one point, Ferguson was the only name fans thought would give Khabib Nurmagomedov a run for his money, had their fight not been cancelled five times.
Now well into the twilight of his career, Ferguson takes a marked step-down in competition against Papi, an influencer-boxer with a 4-2 professional record, albeit against other influencers.
Tony Ferguson faces off with Salt Papi ahead of boxing debut
Ferguson shook hands after a typically stoic 'El Cucuy' face-off with Papi on Thursday. "Lots of tension," remarked showrunner KSI. Their fight will be for the interim Misfits middleweight title, competed at 165-lbs, just ten more pounds than Ferguson competed at in the UFC.
When does Tony Ferguson fight?
The Misfits 22 main card begins at 2 pm ET, so between 6 and 7 pm ET would be a best guess for when Ferguson fights Papi.
Misfits 22 full card
- Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold; MF Bridger title
- Tony Ferguson vs. Nathaniel Bustamante; MF interim middle title
- Joey Essex vs. Joao Barbosa; 165
- Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer; 170
- Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill; MF pro super middle title
- Amadeusz Roslik vs. Rahim Pardesi; 170
- Chase DeMoor vs. Natan Marcon; MF heavy title
- Carla Jade vs. Daryn Harris; MF light title
- Amir Anderson vs. Vitor Siqueira; 160
- Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkins; 135
More MMA News
- Raja Jackson: Rampage vows to let justice play out while family faces assault fallout
- Dana White signs 5 dangerous UFC fighters including new shortest heavyweight
- UFC star Sean O’Malley reveals what’s going wrong and Conor McGregor is part of it
- Dana White's Contender Series 2025 Week 3 free live stream results & highlights
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.