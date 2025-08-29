MMA Knockout

Tony Ferguson fights influencer this weekend in boxing debut that could end his career

Mathew Riddle

It's do-or-die for Tony Ferguson this weekend as he fights 'Salt Papi' Nathaniel Bustamante in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing 22.

Former interim lightweight champion 'El Cucuy' ended his UFC career on an eight-fight losing streak, marking one of the biggest falls from grace in promotional history. At one point, Ferguson was the only name fans thought would give Khabib Nurmagomedov a run for his money, had their fight not been cancelled five times.

Now well into the twilight of his career, Ferguson takes a marked step-down in competition against Papi, an influencer-boxer with a 4-2 professional record, albeit against other influencers.

Tony Ferguson faces off with Salt Papi ahead of boxing debut

Ferguson shook hands after a typically stoic 'El Cucuy' face-off with Papi on Thursday. "Lots of tension," remarked showrunner KSI. Their fight will be for the interim Misfits middleweight title, competed at 165-lbs, just ten more pounds than Ferguson competed at in the UFC.

When does Tony Ferguson fight?

The Misfits 22 main card begins at 2 pm ET, so between 6 and 7 pm ET would be a best guess for when Ferguson fights Papi.

Misfits 22 full card

  • Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold; MF Bridger title
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Nathaniel Bustamante; MF interim middle title
  • Joey Essex vs. Joao Barbosa; 165
  • Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer; 170
  • Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill; MF pro super middle title
  • Amadeusz Roslik vs. Rahim Pardesi; 170
  • Chase DeMoor vs. Natan Marcon; MF heavy title
  • Carla Jade vs. Daryn Harris; MF light title
  • Amir Anderson vs. Vitor Siqueira; 160
  • Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkins; 135

