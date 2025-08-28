Sean Strickland reveals return plans despite ongoing UFC suspension
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland knows when and where he wants to fight next, despite serving a six-month suspension for storming the Tuff-n-Uff cage and assaulting a fighter back in June.
'Tarzan' was handed a retroactive suspension, and it will expire on December 29, 2025. With him attending anger management courses, it can be reduced to four and a half months. Despite all this, he's still ranked No. 3 at middleweight, which is set to change with the result of two upcoming fights.
First of all, No. 1 Nassourdine Imavov fights No. 7 Caio Borralho at UFC Paris, and No. 4 Reinier de Ridder takes on No. 6 Anthony Hernandez in Vancouver. The result of these fights decides the next title challenger, and the loser could well face Strickland when he returns.
UFC loses chance at elite heavyweight who could have shaken up the division
Sean Strickland wants next UFC fight in November after serving suspension
Catching wind of a Vegas event in December, Strickland took to X, reminding his fans that his suspension will end in November.
"December..... Vegas..... Get me on that card! My suspension will be up in November."
UFC events in December haven't been revealed, but UFC Boss Dana White will make an announcement tonight, according to the official channels. Whether this is UFC 322 or UFC 323 remains to be seen. Strickland would be a target of a PPV main card, or Fight Night main event.
