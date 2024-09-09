MMA Fighter Sleeps Overconfident Opponent with Faceplant KO
An MMA fighter competing at ACA 179 paid dearly when he got a bit too aggressive in the opening minute of his middleweight matchup.
Faceplant KO At ACA 179
A busy week of combat sports action that included the UFC, ONE Championship, and Bellator in addition to top regional promotions such as Cage Warriors also saw a stacked ACA 179 card go down in Krasnodar, Russia on Sunday (September 8).
Topped by the promotion’s unbeaten featherweight champion Islam Omarov taking on Kurban Taygibov, ACA 179 also featured a middleweight bout between Anderson Gonçalves and Ivan Bogdanov on the preliminary portion of the card.
Bogdanov entered the night after scoring a first-round finish at ACA 174 back in April, and the 26-year-old apparently entered the Gonçalves matchup hoping for an even quicker victory based on the aggressive way he pursued the Brazilian in the opening minute.
Gonçalves was forced to the fence but remained calm under fire, and during a brief pause where Bogdanov began loading up another big punch "Big Bones" floored him with a perfectly-timed right hand.
The counter shot sent Bogdanov face-first into the canvas, and luckily for the him the Brazilian immediately realized the fight was over and resisted the urge to land any follow-up shots on the ground.
The knockout-win snapped a two-fight skid for Gonçalves after he came up short in his first two appearances of 2024, and he also provided a standout highlight on an ACA card that also saw UFC veteran Timur Valiev earn a split-decision win in his main card bout with Makharbek Karginov.
