UFC champion seeks historic win as Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 323
The UFC's event calendar is nearing its conclusion, as Saturday, Dec. 6, will see the promotion return to its home base of Las Vegas, Nevada, with the T-Mobile Arena playing host to UFC 323 and a pair of title fights to top the bill.
The main event sees UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili make a two-month turnaround to face former titleholder Petr Yan as Dvalishvili (21-4 MMA) attempts to chase UFC history with another signature win to cap off a would-be perfect year and continue to solidify himself as one of the UFC's pound-for-pound best.
White took to social media to unveil Dvalishvili's title defense against Yan (19-5 MMA), revealing the key reason for the sudden turnaround occurring just nine days after Dvalishvili successfully defended his belt against Cory Sandhagen (18-6 MMA) in the co-main event of UFC 320.
"On the Monday after Merab's title defense at UFC 320, he came into the offices here [at UFC headquarters] and told us how important it was for him to break the record for the most title defenses in a year," White said.
READ MORE: Ex-UFC star Dustin Poirier shares heartbreaking admission about MMA retirement
Merab Attempts To Make UFC History
Dvalishvili has defended his title three times thus far this year, but no UFC champion has ever done so four times, which would put Dvalishvili in a category of his own, should he defeat Yan.
Elsewhere, the co-main event sees UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja attempt to win his ninth fight in a row against Joshua Van. Pantoja (30-5 MMA) has held UFC gold since July 2023, successfully defending his title four times since. His last fight saw him submit Kai Kara-France (25-12 MMA) without needing the championship rounds in the co-main event of UFC 317 in June.
Van (15-2 MMA), meanwhile, has been on a tear. A winner of five-straight and eight of nine UFC appearances, he clinched a title fight opportunity with a unanimous decision win in a "Fight of the Year" contender against Brandon Royval (17-8 MMA) before eventually squaring off with Pantoja to tease the fight, prior to it becoming official.
Who Else Is Fighting At UFC 323?
The card also added some more strong name value to it with the return of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Błachowicz, as he'll face rising contender Bogdan Guskov in a huge fight that could sway the Top 15 of the division on its head, barring who wins.
Błachowicz (29-11-1 MMA) is fresh off back-to-back losses, while Guskov (18-3 MMA) has won four-straight and four of his first five UFC outings.
Additional bouts include Henry Cejudo (16-5 MMA) attempting to snap a three-fight skid against surging bantamweight contender Payton Talbott (10-1 MMA), while other reported fights will see lightweight Chris Duncan (14-2 MMA) fight Terrance McKinney (17-7 MMA). Lastly, Nazim Sadykhov (11-1-1 MMA) will fight Fares Ziam (17-4 MMA) at lightweight, and former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-8-2 MMA) goes for his third in a row against Tatsuro Taira (17-1 MMA).
More announcements will follow soon, as the card is subject to change.
