Oktagon MMA Unveils Lineup & Matchups for 2025 €1 Million Middleweight Tournament
Oktagon MMA has officially released the lineup for next year’s €1 Million Tipsport Gamechanger middleweight tournament.
Oktagon MMA Unveils Matchups For Middleweight Tournament
Found in 2016, Oktagon MMA has established itself as one of Europe’s top MMA promotions in recent years, and one of its biggest draws has been the introduction of the Tipsport Gamechanger tournaments that awards the winning fighter a €1 million prize.
Ex-UFC Champion Sean O'Malley Travels to Japan to Attend RIZIN 49 on New Year's Eve
2024’s lightweight tournament will conclude this weekend when former lightweight and featherweight champion Losene Keita challenges reigning lightweight king Ronald Paradeiser in a rematch of their 2022 meeting at Oktagon 65, and per press release the promotion has officially unveiled the lineup and opening bouts for its 2025 middleweight tournament.
The multinational group of middleweight competitors includes current Oktagon titleholder Kerim Engizek, who is currently on an incredible 14-fight win streak after he took the belt from Patrik Kincl in October.
Engizek will face PFL veteran Anthony Salamone in the opening round at Oktagon 66 on February 1, and that event will also see Matěj Peňáz attempt to preserve his perfect Oktagon record move forward in the middleweight tournament when he meets former UFC standout David Zawada.
Conor McGregor Submits Partner, Shows off Grappling Skills in Latest Video
Piotr Wawrzyniak vs. Marek Mazuch and Miloš Petrášek vs. Mick Stanton will take place at Oktagon 67 on February 22 before Vlastislav Čepo meets Erhan Kartal at Oktagon 70 on April 26, which will also see ‘Pirát’ Krištofič take on an as-yet undecided opponent.
Longtime UFC veteran Krzystof Jotko is also set to make his Oktagon debut against Ion Surdu, and that fight along with a matchup between Andreas Michailidis andTUF 32 veteran Mark Hulme will be added to cards at a later date.
UFC Drops Video Compilation Celebrating "Greatest Knockouts" of 2024
“We are looking forward to the most competitive year of the European MMA Champions League so far,” Oktagon MMA co-founder Ondřej Novotný said via the press release. “Fans can get excited about the highest number of domestic fighters in the pyramid since we began the project and the tournament will expand to more events which I cannot wait for!”
The €1 Million Tipsport Gamechanger middleweight tournament will kick off with the promotion’s first event of 2025 at Oktagon 66 on February 1, and this weekend combat sports fans can close out 2024 by watching the stacked Oktagon 65 card that will take place at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia.
More Oktagon & MMA News
• UFC Fight of the Year Contender Books Next Opponent
• '2 More Fights' - Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Announces Return to UFC
• Drake and Adin Ross Reveal Their Favorite UFC Fighters
• UFC Wrapped: The Biggest Winners of 2024
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.