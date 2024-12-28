Oktagon MMA Unveils Lineup & Matchups for 2025 €1 Million Middleweight Tournament

💰 Tipsport Gamechanger 3 💰



We welcome Krzysztof Jotko (25-6, 1NC) 🇵🇱 to next year’s €1 million European MMA Champions League at middleweight.



The UFC veteran is coming to OKTAGON MMA to prove he is the best in the division in Europe.



How far will he get in the tournament? pic.twitter.com/naWGcVH6Tx