Ex-UFC Champion Sean O'Malley Travels to Japan to Attend RIZIN 49 on New Year's Eve

皆さん、ショーン・オマリーは無事に日本へ到着してますよ！

30日は、たまアリでの「RIZIN10周年大感謝祭」でトークショーを開催します。

そして大晦日はRIZINを観戦しますよ！

会場のどこかで会えるかもしれません！

お楽しみに！



Ladies and gentlemen, Sean O'Malley has safely arrived in Japan!… https://t.co/4cwTqP9oZa pic.twitter.com/f064zkdCrz