MMA Legend Targets Fight With Alexander Volkanovski After Latest UFC Title Defense

One of the most decorated featherweight fighters in MMA history wants a crack at reigning UFC titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

“The Great” was in action last Saturday at UFC 333, which was one of the more highly-anticipated fight cards of the year following weeks of criticism the UFC faced from fans regarding the quality of some of its events.

After Petr Yan concluded his trilogy with Merab Dvalishvili and successfully defended his bantamweight belt in the night’s co-main event, UFC 333 closed out in sensational fashion when Volkanovski knocked out the formerly-undefeated Movsar Evloev.

Who Will Alexander Volkanovski Fight Next After UFC 333?

The victory marked Volkanovski’s second successful title defense of his second reign as featherweight champion, and he also defended the belt five times during his first championship run before being unseated by Ilia Topuria in 2024.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old appears interested in a superfight with UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje next as a possible retirement bout for both men, but former Bellator star Patricio Pitbull has his sights set on meeting the Australian before they both hang up their gloves.

Congratulations to @alexvolkanovski on the record and great fight. I’ll finish whoever the @ufc puts in front of me so we cross paths. #UFC333 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) October 24, 2026

“Congratulations to (Alexander Volkanovski) on the record and great fight. I’ll finish whoever the (UFC) puts in front of me so we cross paths.”

Patrico Pitbull Joined the UFC in 2024 After Legendary Bellator Run

One of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, Pitbull’s lengthy career with Bellator saw the Brazilian win and defend the promotion’s featherweight belt on multiple occasions and also claim lightweight gold in 2019.

Patricio Freire (blue gloves) celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Michael Chandler (red gloves) during Bellator 221 at Allstate Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

After closing out his Bellator run with a successful title defense against Jeremy Kennedy, Pitbull joined the UFC in 2025 and dropped a decision to former interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314.

Patricio Pitbull (red gloves) fights Doo Ho Choi (blue gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 39-year-old secured his first UFC win later that year when he defeated Dan Ige before falling short against another former Bellator star in Aaron Pico at UFC 327, but Pitbull’s last outing at UFC 331 saw him score a huge first-round knockout against Doo Ho Choi.

Should the UFC Book Lerone Murphy vs. Patricio Pitbull Next?

Pitbull certainly understands he’s not in a position to challenge Volkanovski next, and he appears to be interested in a showdown with top contender Lerone Murphy in order to move close towards a UFC title shot.

Of the top 15, Evloev just lost, Lopes, Costa and Ortega moved up, Sterling is fighting Vallejos, Jean is waiting for the title shot. Yair and Allen are injured, Zalal, Garcia and Onama are coming off losses, and you beat Pico. I’m the one that makes sense now. Let’s get it done. https://t.co/0H68Fte3uZ — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) October 26, 2026

“Of the top 15, Evloev just lost, Lopes, Costa and Ortega moved up, Sterling is fighting Vallejos, Jean is waiting for the title shot. Yair and Allen are injured, Zalal, Garcia and Onama are coming off losses, and you beat Pico. I’m the one that makes sense now. Let’s get it done.”

Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Aaron Pico (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy gave the aforementioned Pico a brutal welcome to the UFC at UFC 319 when he knocked him out with an incredible spinning elbow, and “The Miracle” looked like he might be on the cusp of his first UFC title shot himself before he dropped a majority decision to Evloev in a battle between undefeated featherweights at UFC London.