MMA star breaks silence following viral KO loss in UFC debut
Former Bellator standout Aaron Pico has shared a heartfelt message with fans after coming up short in his UFC debut.
The 28-year-old made his long-awaited first walk to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 319, where Pico faced top-ranked featherweight contender Lerone Murphy after his previously-planned debut at UFC Abu Dhabi fell through due to an injury on the part of Movsar Evloev.
Pico was given an even more high-profile spot for his rebooked debut against Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 319, but he unfortunately ended up on the wrong end of an incredible highlight when “The Miracle” ended things with a spinning back elbow during the opening round.
Aaron Pico Shares Message Following UFC 319
The highlight-reel finish was one of the most violent UFC knockouts of the year, and it was made all the more remarkable by the fact that fans had been treated to a stunningly similar finish in the night’s previous fight when Carlos Prates stopped Geoff Neal with one second remaining in the first round.
After coming up short in one of the more highly-anticipated Octagon debuts in recent memory, Pico took to Instagram to reassure fans that the story of his UFC career is far from over.
Billed as perhaps the most-hyped prospect in MMA history ahead of his pro debut in 2017, Pico went 4-3 across his first seven fights with Bellator before going on a 9-1 run that was only broken up by an injury loss to Jeremy Kennedy in 2022.
The 28-year-old’s last pre-UFC bout at PFL vs. Bellator saw Pico avenge a 2019 loss to Henry Corrales when he finished the longtime Bellator veteran with strikes in the first round.
Lerone Murphy Poised For Title Shot After Viral Knockout
While Pico’s hopes of challenging for a UFC title have been temporarily halted after UFC 319, Murphy looked to be the new frontrunner to face current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Volkanovski put together a dominant initial run with the UFC’s 145 lbs. title that included five title defenses before being stopped by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, but “The Great” reclaimed the belt when he took a unanimous decision over Diego Lopes in a fight for the division’s vacant title at UFC 314.
The Australian has already signed off on the idea of facing “The Miracle” after UFC 319, and Murphy’s stunning knockout of Pico brought his unbeaten record to 17-0-1 with a total of nine-straight wins since he and Zubaira Tukhugov fought to a draw at UFC 242 in 2019.
