MMA News: Ex-GLORY Kickboxer Impresses with Nasty First-Round TKO in Debut Fight
Another talented striker with extensive experience in kickboxing and Muay Thai has officially made the jump to professional MMA.
Bekah Irwin Wins Pro MMA Debut
Seeing fighters cross over from other disciplines is the very foundation of MMA, and in recent years former GLORY kickboxers like Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, and Cédric Doumbé have found massive success in the UFC and PFL.
It was recently confirmed that Pereira’s former GLORY rival Artem Vakhitov is set to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series later this year, and another former GLORY kickboxer may have put herself on the UFC’s radar last weekend when Bekah Irwin made her pro MMA debut at Fury FC 94 (clip courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
Originally set to face Sofia King at Fury FC 91 last month before King withdrew, Irwin met Tayde Garcia in Houston, TX and utilized some nasty clinch knees to drop Garcia before she rained down punches to secure a debut victory in under two minutes.
Irwin also boasts Muay Thai experience to go along with her kickboxing background, and if the Houston-native is fully committing to MMA now she’s certainly a prospect that combat sports fans should keep an eye on.
