UFC News: Shavkat Rakhmonov Responds to Ian Machado Garry’s ‘Undefeated’ Callout
Somebody's "0" has got to go.
Not many people have been asking for a fight with the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov after he improved to a perfect 18-0 with a submission-victory over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson last December. However, there are a few top contenders who are willing to throw down with the #3-ranked fighter, one of them being the 27-year-old Ian Machado Garry.
"Undefeated vs. Undefeated"
Also undefeated at 15-0, Garry stayed still at #7 in the welterweight rankings following a closely-contested decision-win over Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303. Garry has now won eight-straight fights under the UFC banner (two more than Rakhmonov) and is on the path towards title contention.
Weeks removed from his last fight against "MVP" Garry's now plotting his next move to be against Rakhmonov of all people to help get him to a title shot, with "Nomad" still having yet to fight this year.
"December 2024 Undefeated vs Undefeated let’s make this happen!" Garry tagged Rakhmonov on Instagram.
By The Numbers
While Garry has more wins in the promotion than his welterweight counterpart, Rakhmonov's got more finishes overall, never letting any of his opponents reach the distance inside his professional career for the last decade.
Rakhmonov thinks it will be more of the same, should he face Garry.
"100% finish rate VS 53% finish rate. It won’t even be close if it happens," Rakhmov replied to Garry on 'X'.
Despite being one of the most-feared fighters in the welterweight division right now, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been fielding more and more interest from his fellow contenders since his rise to the top, including next title challenger Belal Muhammad.
With a title win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304, Muhammad has made mention that Rakhmonov could be one option for his first title defense along with Ian Machado Garry and #5-ranked Jack Della Maddalena.
Whether we hear 'And New' or 'And Still', we will see how the world's best welterweights get matched up against each other later this year.
