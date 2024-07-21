Mike Perry Roasts Conor McGregor After 'Fired' Comments: 'Fight Jake Paul'
On top of Mike Perry getting TKO'ed by Jake Paul Saturday night in Tampa, Fla., Perry had to deal with the post-fight wrath that came his way in response to former UFC double-champion and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor lashing out at him on 'X.'
McGregor was not impressed with Perry's performance, threatening to "fire" Perry and instead force Perry into competing elsewhere. Perry was quick to respond at Saturday night's post-fight presser.
"He doesn’t f********* have a promotion because me and him are both owners of BKFC,” Perry said. “He can’t fire me. We can fight bare-knuckle. Look at me. I lost to Jake Paul. Why don’t you go fight Jake Paul and box him with the gloves on? I think it would be worse than Conor McGregor vs. [Floyd Mayweather]"
How Has Conor McGregor Fared in Boxing?
Mayweather defeated McGregor in the Irishman's lone boxing match in Aug. 2017. McGregor has won one fight since and hasn't headlined a UFC event in over three years. Perry, meanwhile, went 7-8 in the UFC prior to transitioning to bare-knuckle, arguably becoming the biggest star the ever-growing sport has ever had.
While Perry hadn't competed in boxing in nine years, the win for Paul was his 10th overall and adds to a laundry list of ex-UFC fighters the Ohio product has defeated, including Tyron Woodley (x2), Ben Askren, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva
It remains to be seen if McGregor, who is still awaiting a new date with Michael Chandler before 2024 ends, will follow through on his words, or, if per usual, McGregor is just being McGregor.
