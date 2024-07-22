MMA News: Fighter Crushes Opponent with Thunderous Right Hand at Fury FC 94
Moses Diaz returned to the win column with an impressive performance when he stepped into the cage at Fury FC 94 last weekend.
Diaz Snaps Two-Fight Skid With Huge Finish
Headlined by a middleweight title fight that saw Adam Vigil improve to 10-1 with a unanimous decision victory over Ty Gwerder, Fury FC 94 took place in Houston, TX and featured a number of promising young MMA prospects.
Diaz was making his second Fury FC appearance after losing a unanimous decision to Cameron Graves last December, and the 30-year-old quickly erased the memory of that loss when he caught Graves with a huge punch in the opening seconds of the second round.
The featherweight put everything he had into a murderous right hand that connected cleanly with Graves’ jaw, and Diaz managed to rain down a couple of nasty ground punches on his dazed opponent before the referee jumped in to end the fight.
Five out of Diaz’s six pro victories have now come via knockout, and the huge win in Houston also snapped a two-fight skid that included his Fury FC debut against Graves as well as another unanimous decision loss to Roberto Hernandez at Cage Warriors 155.
Diaz’s pro career has also seen him make stops in Combate Global and LFA, and perhaps his victory at Fury FC 94 will set the 30-year-old up for another winning streak like the 5-0 run he put together after turning pro in 2021.
