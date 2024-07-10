MMA Knockout

WWE Legend Reacts to Signing of Former CMLL & NJPW Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer is officially on her way to WWE, and one Hall of Famer has given his reaction to the news.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Stephanie Vaquer holding the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. / (via NJPW)

One WWE Hall of Famer is over the moon following the news that Stephanie Vaquer is on her way to the top wrestling promotion in the world.

Record Mexico was the first to report that Vaquer is indeed WWE-bound. She was reportedly in talks with AEW as well once her CMLL contract came due. Vaquer decided to explore her options following Forbidden Door 2024, and will be on her way to Orlando.

One legend who is thrilled to be working with the Chilean bruiser is WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels.

Shawn Michaels Welcomes Stephanie Vaquer to WWE

Stephanie Vaquer's time on the free agency market certainly didn't last long, as both WWE and AEW knew that she would be a hot ticket. Now that Vaquer is inking a deal with WWE, Shawn Michaels has taken to his 'X' account to welcome the former CMLL star.

"Welcome to the WWE Family, @Steph_Vaquer. See you in Orlando!"

Shawn Michaels greets Stephanie Vaquer

As previously mentioned, Vaquer had a singles match with Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, at the AEW Forbidden Door 2024 show. Vaquer was heavily praised for her performance, and it's quite clear that WWE took notice.

