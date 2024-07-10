WWE Legend Reacts to Signing of Former CMLL & NJPW Champion Stephanie Vaquer
One WWE Hall of Famer is over the moon following the news that Stephanie Vaquer is on her way to the top wrestling promotion in the world.
Record Mexico was the first to report that Vaquer is indeed WWE-bound. She was reportedly in talks with AEW as well once her CMLL contract came due. Vaquer decided to explore her options following Forbidden Door 2024, and will be on her way to Orlando.
One legend who is thrilled to be working with the Chilean bruiser is WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels.
BREAKING: WWE REPORTEDLY SIGNING MAJOR CMLL STAR & FORMER NJPW CHAMPION
Shawn Michaels Welcomes Stephanie Vaquer to WWE
Stephanie Vaquer's time on the free agency market certainly didn't last long, as both WWE and AEW knew that she would be a hot ticket. Now that Vaquer is inking a deal with WWE, Shawn Michaels has taken to his 'X' account to welcome the former CMLL star.
"Welcome to the WWE Family, @Steph_Vaquer. See you in Orlando!"- Shawn Michaels greets Stephanie Vaquer
As previously mentioned, Vaquer had a singles match with Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, at the AEW Forbidden Door 2024 show. Vaquer was heavily praised for her performance, and it's quite clear that WWE took notice.
INCOMING WWE NXT STAR MEDICALLY CLEARED TO RETURN, NEXT MATCH OFFICIAL
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.