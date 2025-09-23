MMA Knockout

MMA star Charles Oliveira to face silent killer at UFC Rio

Mathew Riddle

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a major UFC shakeup, Charles Oliveira has been handed a dangerous dark horse opponent for UFC Rio in October. Rafael Fiziev has withdrawn, and No. 7-ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot steps in.

UFC officially announced the news on Tuesday. Their lightweight main event concludes on October 11, where Oliveira will put his No. 3 lightweight ranking on the line, while Gamrot arguably fights for title contention.

"Mateusz Gamrot, that's the guy we're going to war with," Oliveira announced in a video posted to UFC Brasil. "The rest [of the fighters] just wanted hype, they just wanted to talk nonsense."

Mateusz Gamrot's immediate reaction to securing Charles Oliveira fight

Gamrot had called out 'Do Bronx' for a short-notice opportunity, and was ecstatic to find he'd be stepping up in three weeks' time.

He could barely contain his excitement in a video posted on Tuesday night.

Who's fighting at UFC Rio de Janeiro?

Oliveira's homecoming event will continue with 13 fights, subject to change.

Main event

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot; lightweight

Main card

Prelims

  • Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll; flyweight
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen; heavyweight
  • Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz; strawweight
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita; bantamweight
  • Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter; flyweight
  • Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell; featherweight
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli; featherweight

More MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News