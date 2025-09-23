MMA star Charles Oliveira to face silent killer at UFC Rio
In a major UFC shakeup, Charles Oliveira has been handed a dangerous dark horse opponent for UFC Rio in October. Rafael Fiziev has withdrawn, and No. 7-ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot steps in.
UFC officially announced the news on Tuesday. Their lightweight main event concludes on October 11, where Oliveira will put his No. 3 lightweight ranking on the line, while Gamrot arguably fights for title contention.
"Mateusz Gamrot, that's the guy we're going to war with," Oliveira announced in a video posted to UFC Brasil. "The rest [of the fighters] just wanted hype, they just wanted to talk nonsense."
Mateusz Gamrot's immediate reaction to securing Charles Oliveira fight
Gamrot had called out 'Do Bronx' for a short-notice opportunity, and was ecstatic to find he'd be stepping up in three weeks' time.
He could barely contain his excitement in a video posted on Tuesday night.
Who's fighting at UFC Rio de Janeiro?
Oliveira's homecoming event will continue with 13 fights, subject to change.
Main event
- Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot; lightweight
Main card
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson; bantamweight
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto; heavyweight
- Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez; reported welterweight
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown; welterweight
- Valter Walker vs. Mohammed Usman; heavyweight
Prelims
- Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll; flyweight
- Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen; heavyweight
- Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz; strawweight
- Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita; bantamweight
- Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter; flyweight
- Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell; featherweight
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli; featherweight
