UFC accused of blocking title path for unbeaten contender
Movsar Evloev believes the UFC are keeping him at arms' length.
Following a nine-fight UFC winning streak, Evloev looks to be next in line for the featherweight title, which is currently held by Alexander Volkanovski.
Despite Volkanovski expressing interest in defending against Evloev, the undefeated Russian believes the UFC is working against him to keep the title away.
Movsar Evloev says UFC is keeping him away from title fight
Speaking to Kolos on MMA, Evloev revealed his understanding on how the UFC are handling his status as No. 1-contender --- if they're considering him at all.
"As I understand it, the UFC is trying to keep me as far away from anything title related as possible," Evloev said.". . . I wanted to go up to [Volkanovski at UFC 314] and congratulate him, but the security guys didn't let me and took me to the opposite side.
"This shows who the UFC wants to see in the next title fight. . . . Apparently in their eyes, I am not worthy of the title yet."
At 19-0, Evloev is one of the highest-level undefeated fighters in the promotion. His last three wins have come against elite opposition in Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, and Diego Lopes. His only caveat being his activity, only fighting six times this decade.
Evloev has also had ten cancellations in his 19 scheduled fights, four of which were his withdrawals. The most glaring issue with his UFC career is the lack of finishes (zero), but this shouldn't detract from his nine-fight streak.
In terms of viable featherweight contenders, Evloev seems to be the only option. Evloev is effectively the No. 3-ranked featherweight contender since Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria are moving to lightweight, and No. 1 Diego Lopes and No. 2 Yair Rodriguez have been beaten by the current champion.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC fighter pulled from card after alleged assault on minor
- Bruce Buffer has bold take on Logan Paul fighting in the UFC
- UFC's Ian Machado Garry drops surprising admission about Shavkat Rakhmonov fight
- UFC star Paddy Pimblett torched by veteran fighter for shocking post-fight weight gain
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.