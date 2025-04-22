MMA Knockout

UFC's Ian Machado Garry drops surprising admission about Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

"The Future" returns at UFC Fight Night Kansas City this Saturday.

Drew Beaupre

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ahead of his return to the cage this weekend in Kansas City, UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry took time to reflect on the first loss of his career.

“The Future” arrived in the UFC in 2021 as a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion and went on to add eight wins to his undefeated record, which included victories against top-ranked contenders Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, and Michael “Venom” Page.

Garry was then booked to headline a UFC Fight Night card against Joaquin Buckley before he jumped on a short-notice opportunity to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. The Irishman took Rahkmonov to the scorecards for the first time in his career, but “Nomad” improved to 19-0 while Garry dropped a unanimous decision.

READ MORE: UFC star Paddy Pimblett torched by veteran fighter for shocking post-fight weight gain

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Garry Reflects On Loss To Rakhmonov

Now set to try and halt the surging Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas City this weekend, Garry admitted during an interview with ESPN MMA that in his mind it’s still hard to accept that the Rakhmonov fight was a loss.

“The ego in me doesn’t like to admit that my hand never got raised,” Garry said. “I still feel like, to this day, I didn’t lose that fight. He was gasping for air, grateful the fight was over. I was ready for more.”

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) fights Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) fights Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rakhmonov famously held a 100% finishing rate in his pro career prior to facing Garry at UFC 310, which was supposed to see “Nomad” challenge UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad before “Remember the Name” was forced to withdraw from the event due to an infection in his foot.

READ MORE: Khamzat Chimaev blasted by UFC rival's team after sharing training photo

"We Will Face Off Again"

Jack Della Maddalena is scheduled to challenge Muhammad next month at UFC 315 with Rakhmonov currently sidelined, and Garry fully expects that he and his former opponent will share the Octagon again at some point in the future.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“The biggest emotion after that fight was joy. I was so proud and happy that I’d take a fight against the scariest man in the division on short notice, show up and put on a performance like that. I learned from the Shavkat fight that I am absolutely destined to be the best in the world, to be the champion. And, there will be a time where we will face off again, and I will prove to the world that I am the better fighter."

Currently sitting at #7 in the UFC’s welterweight division, Garry faces another stiff test this weekend against “Fighting Nerds” product Prates, who has knocked out all four opponents he’s faced in the UFC after joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series.

UFC welterweight Carlos Prates.
UFC welterweight Carlos Prates. / (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Nassourdine Imavov snubs UFC title eliminator with dark horse

The Brazilian could immediately vault into the welterweight Top 10 with a win this weekend at UFC Fight Night Kansas City, while Garry will try to rebound from his first loss and move closer to both a UFC title shot and a potential rematch with Rakhmonov.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News