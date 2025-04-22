UFC's Ian Machado Garry drops surprising admission about Shavkat Rakhmonov fight
Ahead of his return to the cage this weekend in Kansas City, UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry took time to reflect on the first loss of his career.
“The Future” arrived in the UFC in 2021 as a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion and went on to add eight wins to his undefeated record, which included victories against top-ranked contenders Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, and Michael “Venom” Page.
Garry was then booked to headline a UFC Fight Night card against Joaquin Buckley before he jumped on a short-notice opportunity to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. The Irishman took Rahkmonov to the scorecards for the first time in his career, but “Nomad” improved to 19-0 while Garry dropped a unanimous decision.
Garry Reflects On Loss To Rakhmonov
Now set to try and halt the surging Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas City this weekend, Garry admitted during an interview with ESPN MMA that in his mind it’s still hard to accept that the Rakhmonov fight was a loss.
“The ego in me doesn’t like to admit that my hand never got raised,” Garry said. “I still feel like, to this day, I didn’t lose that fight. He was gasping for air, grateful the fight was over. I was ready for more.”
Rakhmonov famously held a 100% finishing rate in his pro career prior to facing Garry at UFC 310, which was supposed to see “Nomad” challenge UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad before “Remember the Name” was forced to withdraw from the event due to an infection in his foot.
"We Will Face Off Again"
Jack Della Maddalena is scheduled to challenge Muhammad next month at UFC 315 with Rakhmonov currently sidelined, and Garry fully expects that he and his former opponent will share the Octagon again at some point in the future.
“The biggest emotion after that fight was joy. I was so proud and happy that I’d take a fight against the scariest man in the division on short notice, show up and put on a performance like that. I learned from the Shavkat fight that I am absolutely destined to be the best in the world, to be the champion. And, there will be a time where we will face off again, and I will prove to the world that I am the better fighter."
Currently sitting at #7 in the UFC’s welterweight division, Garry faces another stiff test this weekend against “Fighting Nerds” product Prates, who has knocked out all four opponents he’s faced in the UFC after joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series.
The Brazilian could immediately vault into the welterweight Top 10 with a win this weekend at UFC Fight Night Kansas City, while Garry will try to rebound from his first loss and move closer to both a UFC title shot and a potential rematch with Rakhmonov.
