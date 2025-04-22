UFC star Paddy Pimblett torched by veteran fighter for shocking post-fight weight gain
Even after scoring the biggest win of his career at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett’s post-fight habits still drew criticism from one of the promotion’s most decorated knockout artists.
Undefeated since making his UFC debut in 2021, Pimblett scored victories over former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson and longtime UFC veteran King Green to set up a massive opportunity against Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 earlier this month.
“The Baddy” only entered the matchup as a slight favorite, but the fight ended up largely being one-way traffic as Pimblett battered the former Bellator champion on the ground before scoring a TKO stoppage in the third round.
Matt Brown Addresses Pimblett's Weight Gain
The 30-year-old now occupies the #8 spot in the UFC lightweight division, but Pimblett’s habit of ballooning up in weight between fights has drawn the attention of former UFC star Matt Brown.
"If I were his coach, I would have some concern,” Brown told Damon Martin on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “It’s not a ton of suffering to not put on f***ing 40 pounds after a fight. You can enjoy yourself. Enjoy yourself with some moderation and then be back in the gym next week. Nothing wrong with that.”
Pimblett’s weight gain in between fights has been well-documented since he joined the UFC, and just a week after defeating Chandler in Miami the lightweight star was 43 pounds heavier than the 155 lbs. he was on the scale to weigh-in the day before the event.
"He Better Keep His Eyes On The Prize"
With Pimblett now ranked in the lightweight Top 10, Brown urges the Liverpudlian to tighten things up out of fight camp in order to not jeopardize what he could achieve during the rest of his UFC career.
“We push so hard to get something, and then we get it, and we just relax. It’s not a good way to look at it. He’s in an absolute savage division, too. He better keep his eyes on the prize because he’s in for some bloodthirsty motherf***ers now…You’re so close. Let’s not climb up this far and then start chilling once we almost get to the summit.”
As noted by Brown, lightweight is arguably the UFC’s most talent-stacked division and boasts many of the biggest stars in the promotion, including current Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.
Fighters ranked ahead of Pimblett also include former titleholders like Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and Dustin Poirier, and in the immediate aftermath of his UFC 314 win Pimblett was happy to call for matchups with the division’s elite for his next trip to the Octagon.
