UFC fighter pulled from card after alleged assault on minor
UFC Kansas City is down one fight this weekend following news that a debutant has been arrested.
Dana White's Contender Series graduate Ahmad Hassanzada was arrested on April 18 and removed from his fight with Evan Elder, as well as terminated from the UFC.
Police reports from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department accuse Hassanzada of sexual violence against a minor. h/t Ag.Fight. He is being charged with two felonies, per the report: "Lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14," and "Lewd act on child victim 14 or 15."
His bail has been set at $400,000 USD, and his first hearing will happen on April 22.
Hassanzada's replacement is Gauge Young, who will take on Evan Elder on the night.
In a statement given to MMA Mania, UFC officials explained, "Ahmad Hassanzada was removed from his bout and is no longer signed to the organization."
In the UFC's official fight card update, Hassanzada was not mentioned.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC confirms 2 ranked fights for Azerbaijan Fight Night
- UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis delivers savage response to Khamzat Chimaev critique
- UFC star Kayla Harrison predicts Julianna Peña title fight will feel like 'Godzilla'
- Tom Aspinall calls out Jon Jones’ dark history in latest jab
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.