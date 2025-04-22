MMA Knockout

Bruce Buffer has bold take on Logan Paul fighting in the UFC

Could Logan Paul eventually transition to MMA?

Zain Bando

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Logan Paul has been adamantly vocal about eventually competing in the UFC and now a prominent combat sports voice has come to his defense.

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer did a brief, exclusive chat with TMZ where he was asked about the Paul brothers' popularity and whether Logan Paul would be a formidable UFC fighter regardless of division.

Logan Paul during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Logan Paul during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Buffer On Paul Fighting In The UFC

Buffer revealed that anything is possible, especially given the hand-in-hand relationship between the UFC and WWE since TKO Group Holdings entered the fold in recent years.

"He's quite the athlete," Buffer said.

Buffer was quick to credit Logan Paul's dedication to competition. If he plays his cards correctly, Buffer said the UFC could eventually grant him a fight.

UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.
UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"One thing about Logan is he's a supreme athlete. I think, and I've been asked this before, like anybody else, you're talking about 40 weapons in mixed martial arts vs. two weapons in the Marquess of Queensberry Rules of the amazing sport of boxing. He's boxed, he's doing the wrestling. If he trains properly for MMA, I think he could compete in the UFC. It's a matter of who he goes up against."

Paul Is A Jack Of All Trades

For the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Logan Paul currently spends his time building content for social media, hosting Impaulsive and competing in the WWE.

As for another venture, Buffer said it wouldn't phase Logan Paul to test himself and give combat sports fans a dose of intrigue.

Jey Uso kicks Logan Paul (right) on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jey Uso kicks Logan Paul (right) on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Logan, if you're going to train with somebody, train with the best, and I'm sure Logan definitely could afford to train with the best," Buffer said. "Just to watch Logan walk into the Octagon would bring a lot of eyeballs to the sport from his fanbase."

For now, it remains to be seen if the two sides ever agree to terms, but it's clear the buzz for a Logan Paul fight is palpable regardless of discipline.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

