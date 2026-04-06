Grappling Legend Books Next UFC Fight for June After Perfect Start to UFC Career

Perhaps the fastest-rising talent in any of the UFC's three women's divisions officially has her next fight set for June.

Following last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 115 card that saw Renato Moicano submit Chris Duncan in the night’s main event, there are still another six consecutive UFC events scheduled through mid-May until fans are finally treated to a break between UFC Vegas 117 and UFC Macau.

The promotion’s June slate is primarily highlighted by “UFC Freedom Fights 250” on June 14, and the following week the UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV for another UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX.

Bia Mesquita Books Return After 2-0 Start To UFC Career

First reported by Laerte Viana, UFC Vegas 119 will see Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Bia Mesquita return for her third Octagon outing against Melissa Mullins.

A member of the IBJJF Hall of Fame, Mesquita made the move to MMA in 2024 and collected a first-round submission on the undercard of the Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen boxing match in her native Brazil before she joined the LFA later that year. “The Lady GOAT” collected an additional three wins in the LFA before she claimed the promotion’s women’s bantamweight belt with a second-round TKO last summer.

Bia Mesquita during her fight with Irina Alekseeva. | (Zuffa LLC)

A 5-0 MMA record was enough for the UFC to bring her in to fight at UFC Rio, where she submitted Irina Alekseeva before she returned last month and also secured a rear naked choke against Montse Rendon in the opening round.

Melissa Mullins Seeks Major Upset At UFC Vegas 119

Mullins also joined the UFC with a 5-0 record in pro MMA and defeated Alekseeva in her promotional debut, but the 34-year-old has experienced mixed results in the Octagon since then.

After taking a decision over Alekseeva in 2023, Mullins missed weight ahead of a matchup with Nora Cornolle before being stopped with strikes in the second round. “No Mess” rebounded from her first pro loss by finishing Klaudia Sygula but also missed weight for that fight, and in her most recent outing she dropped a decision to Darya Zheleznyakova at UFC Baku.

Melissa Mullins during her fight with Klaudia Sygula. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Mesquita vs. Mullins joins a UFC Vegas 119 event that boasts a stellar headliner in Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2, and currently the June 20 card is shaping up like this.

UFC Vegas 119 Fight Card

• Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Koyji Horiguchi 2

• Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

• Jhonata Diniz vs. Jose Luiz

• Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

• Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins