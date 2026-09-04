Noche UFC Adds Short-Notice Fight Featuring Two UFC Newcomers

Next week’s Noche UFC event has added a new fight that features two fighters making their respective Octagon debuts.

Scheduled to take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, this year’s Noche UFC is headlined by a huge featherweight clash between Jean Silva and Jose Delgado that came together after Delgado stepped up to replace the injured Yair Rodriguez.

The card still features two other former UFC champions even after Rodriguez’s withdrawal, and just over a week out Noche UFC is now at full capacity with 14 scheduled fights.

Jessie Rosas Rebooked for Debut Fight at Noche UFC

First reported by Marcel Dorff, Jessis Rosas will get a second chance to make his UFC debut when he meets fellow promotional newcomer Sean King at Noche UFC.

The older brother of current UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr., Jessie is currently on a three-fight win streak that most recently saw him win the Ultimate Warrior Challenge bantamweight belt via fifth-round submission in June.

“Tachidito” has only seen the judges scorecards once across his nine professional fights, and he also defeated two opponents in less than two minutes of combined fight time during his brief amateur run in 2021.

Rosas was originally scheduled to make his debut in August against Miles Johns but wasn’t cleared by the UFC doctors to compete, leaving Johns to face Gianni Vazquez in the latter fighter’s second short-notice UFC fight this year.

Sean King Brings Undefeated Record Into UFC Debut vs. Jessie Rosas

Instead of an experienced UFC veteran in Johns, Rosas’ debut at Noche UFC will see him take on another promotional newcomer in King.

Currently a perfect 6-0 in his professional MMA career, King also went 6-0 as an amateur fighter from 2022-2024 and finished all but one of the opponents he faced during that run.

The 22-year-old won his professional debut in just 32 seconds before earning back-to-back decisions, and this year has already seen King stop three opponents under the Fury FC banner to attract the attention of the UFC.

Rosas and King join the undefeated Ramiro Jimenez as fighters that are scheduled to make their UFC debuts next Saturday at Noche UFC.

Noche UFC Fight Card

Main Event: Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado

Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes

David Martinez vs. Dan Ige

Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin

Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Cháirez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov

Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt

Rafa Garcia vs. Rongzhu

Rodrigo Vera vs. Ramiro Jimenez

Yousri Belgaroui vs. Djorden Santos

Jessie Roas vs. Sean King