Ex-UFC Champion Reveals Cause for Withdrawal From Noche UFC Main Event
Former UFC titleholder Yair Rodriguez has shared an update with fans following his unexpected withdrawal from Noche UFC.
Scheduled for September 12 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, this year’s Noche UFC features several former UFC champions and some of the promotion’s biggest names from Mexico.
Rodriguez was scheduled to headline the event opposite Jean Silva in a massive fight for the featherweight title picture, but unfortunately “El Pantera” was forced off the card and has been replaced by Jose Delgado.
Yair Rodriguez Reveals Injury Caused Noche UFC Pullout
A specific reason for Rodriguez’s withdrawal wasn’t provided when the news initially broke, but the former UFC titleholder later took to Instagram to reveal that he’d suffered an injury during training.
“I got injured. I tried to continue my preparation, but ultimately, it wasn't responsible to compete under these conditions. I wanted this fight, and I know many of you did too. Now my job is to fully recover and return ready to compete at the level you expect of me—and that I expect of myself. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me. See you soon.”
Fans haven’t seen Rodriguez in action since UFC 314, where “El Pantera” welcomed former Bellator star Patricio Pitbull to the UFC and defeated the Brazilian via unanimous decision.
Former Interim UFC Champion Currently Absent from Featherweight Rankings
This year’s Noche UFC still features two former UFC titleholder from Mexico in Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno, but Rodriguez’s withdrawal will unfortunately extend the 33-year-old’s streak of never competing on a Noche UFC card.
Winner of Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America, Rodriguez went on an undefeated run to
begin his UFC career before being stopped by UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar at UFC 211.
Following a loss to former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway in 2021, Rodriguez defeated Brian Ortega and submitted Josh Emmett at UFC 284 to claim the interim UFC featherweight belt.
“El Pantera” was stopped by Alexander Volkanovski in their title unification fight before Ortega submitted them in their rematch, and he’s currently unranked in the Meta UFC Top 15 after his most recent appearance against Pitbull.
Rodriguez will hopefully be able to return before the end of the year, but for now Noche UFC 4 is set to proceed with a new main event between Silva and Delgado that tops what is currently a 13-fight card.
Noche UFC 4 Fight Card
Main Event: Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado
Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso
Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes
Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Chairez
David Martinez vs. Dan Ige
JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov
Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt
Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki
Rafa Garcia vs. Rongzhu
Rodrigo Vera vs. Ramiro Jimenez
Yousri Belgaroui vs. Djorden Santos
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.