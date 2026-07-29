Brother of UFC Record Holder Signs With UFC on Short Notice for Debut Fight

The UFC has apparently signed the older brother of one of its youngest stars to help bolster next weekend’s UFC Fight Night card.

Following last weekend’s return to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the UFC is set to make history this Saturday with the promotion’s first-ever event held in Serbia at Belgrade Arena.

UFC Serbia is headlined by a welterweight clash between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez, and after that event concludes the UFC is set to return home to Las Vegas for next Saturday’s card at the Meta APEX facility.

Jessie Rosas Joins UFC Roster Ahead of UFC Vegas 120

Topped by a lightweight bout featuring Mateusz Gamrot and surging contender Quillan Salkilld, UFC Vegas 120 currently only has a total of nine fights scheduled with less than two weeks to go until the event.

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC cards can typically have a maximum of 14 bouts and usually feature at least 11 or 12, which makes next week’s card a rather significant anomaly that has fans questioning if the promotion may be scrambling to put together some short-notice fights.

Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) reacts after defeating Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following several reports about him being added to the UFC’s official roster, @MMA_Matchmaker received a repost and response from Jessie Rosas that confirms the 23-year-old is preparing to make his debut at UFC Vegas 120.

"Tachidito" Secured UWC Bantamweight Title in June

The older brother of current UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr., Jessie Rosas has put together an 8-1 record in professional MMA after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter in 2021.

Rosas’ pro career got off to an unfortunate start when Eliu Trujillo landed an illegal knee that awarded him a second-round victory via disqualification, but after that the 23-year-old stopped four-straight opponents in the first round.

After suffering his first (and so far, only) loss to Keenan Lewis in 2024, Rosas rebounded with a pair of victories before he submitted Erick Ruano in June to win the Ultimate Warrior Challenge bantamweight title.

Jessie Rosas Joins Brother Raul Rosas Jr. in UFC Bantamweight Division

Jessie’s relation to Raul Rosas Jr. should immediately give him a slightly higher profile for UFC fans that don’t keep up with regional MMA, as Raul famously made UFC history in 2022 when he earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series at just 17 years old.

Raul won his promotional debut at 18 years old before suffering his first loss at UFC 287 but has rebounded with five-straight wins, and it will be no surprise if fans get to see “El Niño Problema” in his brother’s corner next weekend.

Raul Rosas Jr. (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Rob Font (red gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news that Rosas had joined the UFC roster was followed by a report from Marcel Dorff that the 23-year-old will debut against Miles Johns, and Dorff also revealed that UFC Vegas 120 has added a bout between Manoel Sousa and promotional newcomer Richie Miranda.

UFC Vegas 120 Fight Card

Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld

Billy Quarantillo vs. Diego Ferreira

Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara

Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat

Julianna Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira

Jose Montanha vs. Louie Sutherland

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes

Ty Miller vs. Billy Ray Goff

Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle

Jessie Rosas vs. Miles Johns

Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda