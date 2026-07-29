Brother of UFC Record Holder Signs With UFC on Short Notice for Debut Fight
The UFC has apparently signed the older brother of one of its youngest stars to help bolster next weekend’s UFC Fight Night card.
Following last weekend’s return to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the UFC is set to make history this Saturday with the promotion’s first-ever event held in Serbia at Belgrade Arena.
UFC Serbia is headlined by a welterweight clash between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez, and after that event concludes the UFC is set to return home to Las Vegas for next Saturday’s card at the Meta APEX facility.
Jessie Rosas Joins UFC Roster Ahead of UFC Vegas 120
Topped by a lightweight bout featuring Mateusz Gamrot and surging contender Quillan Salkilld, UFC Vegas 120 currently only has a total of nine fights scheduled with less than two weeks to go until the event.
UFC cards can typically have a maximum of 14 bouts and usually feature at least 11 or 12, which makes next week’s card a rather significant anomaly that has fans questioning if the promotion may be scrambling to put together some short-notice fights.
Following several reports about him being added to the UFC’s official roster, @MMA_Matchmaker received a repost and response from Jessie Rosas that confirms the 23-year-old is preparing to make his debut at UFC Vegas 120.
"Tachidito" Secured UWC Bantamweight Title in June
The older brother of current UFC bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr., Jessie Rosas has put together an 8-1 record in professional MMA after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter in 2021.
Rosas’ pro career got off to an unfortunate start when Eliu Trujillo landed an illegal knee that awarded him a second-round victory via disqualification, but after that the 23-year-old stopped four-straight opponents in the first round.
After suffering his first (and so far, only) loss to Keenan Lewis in 2024, Rosas rebounded with a pair of victories before he submitted Erick Ruano in June to win the Ultimate Warrior Challenge bantamweight title.
Jessie Rosas Joins Brother Raul Rosas Jr. in UFC Bantamweight Division
Jessie’s relation to Raul Rosas Jr. should immediately give him a slightly higher profile for UFC fans that don’t keep up with regional MMA, as Raul famously made UFC history in 2022 when he earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series at just 17 years old.
Raul won his promotional debut at 18 years old before suffering his first loss at UFC 287 but has rebounded with five-straight wins, and it will be no surprise if fans get to see “El Niño Problema” in his brother’s corner next weekend.
The news that Rosas had joined the UFC roster was followed by a report from Marcel Dorff that the 23-year-old will debut against Miles Johns, and Dorff also revealed that UFC Vegas 120 has added a bout between Manoel Sousa and promotional newcomer Richie Miranda.
UFC Vegas 120 Fight Card
Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld
Billy Quarantillo vs. Diego Ferreira
Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara
Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat
Julianna Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira
Jose Montanha vs. Louie Sutherland
Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes
Ty Miller vs. Billy Ray Goff
Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle
Jessie Rosas vs. Miles Johns
Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.