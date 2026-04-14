Official UFC Perth Poster Highlights Return of Ex-UFC Champ Jack Della Maddalena

We’re now just a few weeks away from UFC Perth and its highly-anticipated main event between Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates.

Scheduled to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on May 2, the UFC’s return to Perth will see Della Maddalena step back into the Octagon for the first time since losing his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev via lopsided unanimous decision at UFC 322.

The 29-year-old will be welcomed back to the cage by #5-ranked Prates, who is coming off back-to-back knockouts of Geoff Neal and former welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards.

UFC Drops Official Poster For UFC Perth Card

With just under three weeks to go until the event, the UFC has dropped the official poster for UFC Perth.

Your Perth poster has dropped!



Jack Della Maddalena vs Carlos Prates 👊#UFCPerth | SAT 02 MAY | Tickets on sale NOW at link in bio pic.twitter.com/eCwasgbqFl — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) April 13, 2026

Despite the fact that Della Maddalena is only one fight removed from holding the UFC welterweight title, the matchup between the Australian and Prates currently sits at a near pick ‘em on most major

sportsbooks.

UFC Perth Loaded With Talent From Australia & New Zealand

Della Maddalena was on a lengthy win streak that included a perfect record in the UFC prior to his loss to Makhachev, while Prates has established himself as one of the welterweight division’s premier knockout artists and has only lost to Ian Machado Garry inside the Octagon.

UFC fighters Ian Machado Garry (left) and Carlos Prates (right) watch the fight between Benoit Saint Denis (red gloves) and Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

In addition to Della Maddalena, the UFC has unsurprisingly made an effort to stack the Perth card with as much talent from the region as possible. The night’s co-main event is a massive tilt for the lightweight division, as Australia’s Quillan Salkilld will try to continue his rapid rise when he takes on perennial top contender Beneil Dariush, who currently sits at #12 in the official UFC lightweight rankings.

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The UFC Perth main card will also see Steve Erceg take on Tim Elliott in a battle between former flyweight title challengers, and fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will attempt to snap a six-fight losing streak when he meets Sean Sharaf in a heavyweight clash.

UFC Perth Fight Card

Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates

Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush vs. Quillin Salkilld

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sean Sharaf

Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg

Jacob Malkoun vs. Geralnd Meerschaert

Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian

Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek

Kody Steele vs. Dom Mar Fan

Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo

Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic

Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales

Wes Schultz vs. Ben Johnson

Jack Jenkins vs. Marwan Rahiki