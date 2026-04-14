Official UFC Perth Poster Highlights Return of Ex-UFC Champ Jack Della Maddalena
We’re now just a few weeks away from UFC Perth and its highly-anticipated main event between Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates.
Scheduled to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on May 2, the UFC’s return to Perth will see Della Maddalena step back into the Octagon for the first time since losing his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev via lopsided unanimous decision at UFC 322.
The 29-year-old will be welcomed back to the cage by #5-ranked Prates, who is coming off back-to-back knockouts of Geoff Neal and former welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards.
UFC Drops Official Poster For UFC Perth Card
With just under three weeks to go until the event, the UFC has dropped the official poster for UFC Perth.
Despite the fact that Della Maddalena is only one fight removed from holding the UFC welterweight title, the matchup between the Australian and Prates currently sits at a near pick ‘em on most major
sportsbooks.
UFC Perth Loaded With Talent From Australia & New Zealand
Della Maddalena was on a lengthy win streak that included a perfect record in the UFC prior to his loss to Makhachev, while Prates has established himself as one of the welterweight division’s premier knockout artists and has only lost to Ian Machado Garry inside the Octagon.
In addition to Della Maddalena, the UFC has unsurprisingly made an effort to stack the Perth card with as much talent from the region as possible. The night’s co-main event is a massive tilt for the lightweight division, as Australia’s Quillan Salkilld will try to continue his rapid rise when he takes on perennial top contender Beneil Dariush, who currently sits at #12 in the official UFC lightweight rankings.
The UFC Perth main card will also see Steve Erceg take on Tim Elliott in a battle between former flyweight title challengers, and fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will attempt to snap a six-fight losing streak when he meets Sean Sharaf in a heavyweight clash.
UFC Perth Fight Card
Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates
Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush vs. Quillin Salkilld
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sean Sharaf
Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg
Jacob Malkoun vs. Geralnd Meerschaert
Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian
Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek
Kody Steele vs. Dom Mar Fan
Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo
Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic
Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales
Wes Schultz vs. Ben Johnson
Jack Jenkins vs. Marwan Rahiki
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.