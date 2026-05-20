Undefeated UFC Star Teases Title Fight With Islam Makhachev in Stunning UFC 330 Shift

The ongoing saga surrounding Islam Makhachev’s first UFC welterweight title defense just keeps getting more complicated.

Currently the top pound-for-pound male fighter on the UFC roster, Makhachev vacated the promotion’s lightweight belt following three successful title defenses before he challenged Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 and successfully claimed the UFC welterweight strap.

One of the major questions during the first half of 2026 has been when Makhachev will defend his new belt and who he’ll be facing, and there’s no shortage of potential opponents available for him at 170 lbs.

Micheal Morales Teases UFC 330 Booking vs. Islam Makhachev

The latest news regarding Machachev was that the UFC ideally wanted him to meet Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, but undefeated welterweight contender Michael Morales now has the MMA rumor mill churning with his latest Instagram post.

“I always create my own luck and that’s why I’ll be the next champion ✍🏽15-08-26”

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

UFC 330 is scheduled to take place on August 15, and the event will see the promotion make its return to Philadelphia, PA for what will almost-certainly be a stacked card at the city’s Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Did Michael Morales Jump the Line for a UFC Welterweight Title Shot?

Sitting at #3 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, Morales won a UFC contract in 2021 when he took a unanimous decision over Nikolay Veretennikov on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Sean Brady (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Beginning with a first-round finish of Trevin Giles in his promotional debut in 2021, Morales has secured seven UFC victories to bring his overall record to a perfect 18-0.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Five of those wins have come via knockout, and he most recently stopped top-ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady in the first round and secured his third-straight “Performance of the Night” bonus in the process.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates 2 on the Horizon?

Around the same time that reports emerged of a targeted Makhachev vs. Machado Garry title fight at UFC 330, “The Future” received a slight rankings bump and moved up to the #1 spot in the welterweight Top 15.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Machado Garry suffered his first and only loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a battle between unbeaten welterweight contenders at UFC 310 after an 8-0 start to his UFC career. Following that setback, the Irishman rebounded with unanimous decisions over Carlos Prates and former UFC welterweight

titleholder Belal Muhammad.

Ian Machado Garry (left) and Carlos Prates (right) watch the fight between Benoit Saint Denis (red gloves) and Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

If the UFC has in fact pivoted to a Makhachev vs. Morales matchup at UFC 330, Machado Garry’s former opponent Prates may be to blame. “The Nightmare” has knocked out three-straight opponents since falling short against Machado Garry, and his recent win over Della Maddalena may have convinced the UFC that a rematch between the two welterweight stars is in order.