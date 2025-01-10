ONE Fight Night 27 Live Results & Highlights – Tang Kai vs. Akbar Abdullaev
ONE Championship returns tonight (January 10) with ONE Fight Night 27 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Tang Kai vs. Akbar Adbullaev
The card’s main event is a featherweight MMA title bout between defending champion Tang Kai and the undefeated Akbar Abdullaev.
Tang solidified his place as ONE’s featherweight MMA champion when he stopped Thanh Le in an immediate rematch in March after taking the title from the American in 2022, while Abdullaev has stopped all three opponents he’s faced in ONE Championship and boasts an impressive 100% finishing rate in his career.
The night’s co-main event is a bantamweight Muay Thai bout featuring Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and former ONE MMA titleholder John Lineker.
A longtime veteran of the UFC and ONE Championship, Lineker made the jump to 4 oz. Muay Thai last year and scored back-to-back knockouts against Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko. “Hands of Stone” will now try to extend that run against Uthai, who is coming off a third-round knockout against Suablack last September.
Other standout matchups at ONE Fight Night 27 includes an interim atomweight MMA title bout between Denice Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna, as well as two-time IBJJF Champion Dante Leon's second ONE Championship appearance against Tommy Langaker in a 180-pound submission grappling bout.
ONE Fight Night 27 is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Friday (January 10), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
ONE Fight Night 27 (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Tang Kai vs. Akbar Adbullaev (For the ONE Featherweight MMA World Championship)
• Co-Main Event: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. John Lineker (Muay Thai)
• Denice Zamboanga vs. Alyona Rassohyna (For the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship)
• Luke Lessei vs. Cody Jerome (Muay Thai)
• Tommy Langaker vs. Dante Leon (Submission Grappling)
• Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Sanzhar Sakirov (MMA)
• Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Parham Gheirati (Muay Thai)
• Aaron Canarte vs. Enrkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (MMA)
• Chihiro Sawada vs. Meng Bo (MMA)
• Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Dmitrii Kovtun (Muay Thai)
